Redmere Farms Fresh Greens

Arrived in a sorry state, fit for animal feeding!
Terrible, even the driver thought so when seeing them in the basket, so processed a refund immediately. The leaves were yellowing already and have been 'eaten' by some insect, looked absolutely disgusting for preparing food for humans anyway, maybe some farm animals would have appreciated them...
Excellent value
Really fresh and cooked well. Very tasty too. I unwrapped it before putting into the fridge and re-wrapped in a sheet of newspaper as my Mother used to do and it stayed fresh for several days. That way you don't have to cook it all at once. If you don't like newspaper I believe that you can get vegetable bags to store your veg in.
De-bag all dry, non-particulate items
Not environmentally acceptable: No bag needed - sell loose/tied
Good quality at a fair price
Very fresh and stayed that way. None of the yellowing usually found with Spring Greens in plastic bags. Clean as well. I must say I'm pretty impressed with the Redmere Farms vegetables I have thus far tried.
Delicious healthy and easy to prepare, what more c
Delicious healthy and easy to prepare, what more can one say. One of favourite buys, competes well against my home grown veg for value so far.
Fine.. for very big families.
Nothing wrong with this, However, it comes in such a large quantity -- when you don't want to be eating it every day¬ Smaller quantity needed, please.
Leathery leaves.
Very large tough leaves. Disappointing that this is the only "spring" cabbage (my preferred type) on offer at Tesco. I suppose you get what you pay for, but took a chance in the absence of choice.
Amazing
Spring green with onion sauce amazing. Good quality veg makes a difference
VERY DISAPPOINTING
MADE UP OF THREE PIECES. TWO WITH HUGE COURSE LEAVES LIKE THE OUTSIDE LEAVES I WOULD THROW AWAY, ANOTHER ONE WHICH WAS THE VERY SMALL REMAINS OF THE HEART OF ANOTHER ONE. VERY DISAPPOINTED.
Fresh, crisp and good value
I like fresh, crisp greens and this product lasts well in the fridge, and tastes great. Excellent value.