Redmere Farms Fresh Greens

3.5(16)Write a review
£ 0.52
£1.04/kg
  • Energy168kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Greens
  • Great for stir fry's, stews and Sunday lunches
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Spring Greens

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Wash before use.
Roughly shred, removing core if required.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a saucepan of boiling water and simmer for 5-6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat 1-2 tbsps oil in a frying pan. Add shredded greens and fry over a medium high heat for 4-5 minutes until softened.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldA typical (100g) serving contains
Energy168kJ / 40kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.0g1.0g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.1g
Sugars2.7g2.7g
Fibre3.4g3.4g
Protein3.0g3.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

16 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Arrived in a sorry state, fit for animal feeding!

1 stars

Terrible, even the driver thought so when seeing them in the basket, so processed a refund immediately. The leaves were yellowing already and have been 'eaten' by some insect, looked absolutely disgusting for preparing food for humans anyway, maybe some farm animals would have appreciated them...

Excellent value

5 stars

Really fresh and cooked well. Very tasty too. I unwrapped it before putting into the fridge and re-wrapped in a sheet of newspaper as my Mother used to do and it stayed fresh for several days. That way you don't have to cook it all at once. If you don't like newspaper I believe that you can get vegetable bags to store your veg in.

De-bag all dry, non-particulate items

1 stars

Not environmentally acceptable: No bag needed - sell loose/tied

Good quality at a fair price

5 stars

Very fresh and stayed that way. None of the yellowing usually found with Spring Greens in plastic bags. Clean as well. I must say I'm pretty impressed with the Redmere Farms vegetables I have thus far tried.

Delicious healthy and easy to prepare, what more c

5 stars

Delicious healthy and easy to prepare, what more can one say. One of favourite buys, competes well against my home grown veg for value so far.

Fine.. for very big families.

4 stars

Nothing wrong with this, However, it comes in such a large quantity -- when you don't want to be eating it every day¬ Smaller quantity needed, please.

Leathery leaves.

2 stars

Very large tough leaves. Disappointing that this is the only "spring" cabbage (my preferred type) on offer at Tesco. I suppose you get what you pay for, but took a chance in the absence of choice.

Amazing

5 stars

Spring green with onion sauce amazing. Good quality veg makes a difference

VERY DISAPPOINTING

1 stars

MADE UP OF THREE PIECES. TWO WITH HUGE COURSE LEAVES LIKE THE OUTSIDE LEAVES I WOULD THROW AWAY, ANOTHER ONE WHICH WAS THE VERY SMALL REMAINS OF THE HEART OF ANOTHER ONE. VERY DISAPPOINTED.

Fresh, crisp and good value

5 stars

I like fresh, crisp greens and this product lasts well in the fridge, and tastes great. Excellent value.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

