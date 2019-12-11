By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg

image 1 of Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg
£ 1.10
£1.10/kg
  • Energy413kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet Potatoes.
  • These subtle sweet potatoes are also great for mashing, roasting and wedges.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Egypt, Honduras, Senegal, Spain, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • For Mash Cook as above then drain thoroughly and return to the saucepan. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until smooth and serve.

    Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 100g serving contains
Energy413kJ / 98kcal413kJ / 98kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate21.3g21.3g
Sugars5.7g5.7g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein1.2g1.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A655.0µg (82%NRV)655.0µg (82%NRV)
Vitamin C23.0mg (29%NRV)23.0mg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

After several tries, will never buy again.

1 stars

These have little taste. Either ridiculously tiny or unusably large! Tasteless. Where have the organic loose ones gone?!?!?

Mouldy, black and rotten🙁

1 stars

These potatoes used to be fantastic but recently they arrive in the bag with bits chopped off the end of them. After a couple of days they are starting to rot and go mouldy. My latest 2 bags were received on Saturday and by Monday night every potato in the bags were mouldy, black and rotten. Obviously a problem with the supplier🙁

Rotten in bag

1 stars

Terrible. Delivered on Saturday, on Thursday all except two were covered in black mould. Of course, the packer couldn't see this through the plastic packaging, nor could I when delivered to reject them. I don't know how old these were, but as sweet potatoes normally have a long shelf life, these must have been ancient.

Some were a good size but a lot were too small to

3 stars

Some were a good size but a lot were too small to be useful. Would have preferred less large potatoes rather than more small ones

Why have loose sweet potatoes been "removed from o

1 stars

Why have loose sweet potatoes been "removed from our range?" I dont like redere farm produce & I dont like sweet poatatoes wrapped in plastic!!

Black stuff in centre of sweet potato. These don't

2 stars

Black stuff in centre of sweet potato. These don't last as long as others either.

Avoid! Better get frozen

1 stars

Never every buy these. Probably the lowest quality sweet potato you will find. Many times I've had these delivered and they have large holes inside, or some are rotten or about to turn, even though they are well within the use by date.

Didn't think these looked to good, tasted ok. Norm

3 stars

Didn't think these looked to good, tasted ok. Normally I would buy Tesco but not available.

You say potato I say.....

5 stars

I think sweet potato is my new guilty pleasure, I bought these from Tesco it’s to try and they have been great such good flavour

half the contents were badly rotted and unusable.

1 stars

half the contents were badly rotted and unusable. very poor quality.

