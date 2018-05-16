Dr. Oetker Vanilla Bean Paste

Product Description
- Madagascan Vanilla Bean Paste with Seeds
- Our Dr. Oetker Vanilla Paste with seeds is made from Madagascan Vanilla Pods to deliver an intense flavour and premium look to all your bakes. Perfect for all cakes and desserts, especially ice cream, custard, pana cotta and whipped cream.
- Vanilla is a flavour enhancer often used in chocolate and confectionery. Why not try adding it to other flavoured bakes such as chocolate, raspberry or banana, to bring out the sweetness and creamy flavours.
- Intense vanilla flavour
- Adds premium Vanilla look to all your bakes
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Vanilla extract, Vanilla seeds, Thickener (tragacanth)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Unscrew cap and remove foil seal.
- Squeeze tube gently to dispense.
- As a guide use one teaspoon of Madagascan Vanilla Bean Paste to replace one teaspoon of extract or one vanilla pod.
- For easier dispensing and measuring use a hot metal spoon.
- Wipe tube nozzle with a damp cloth after use and replace cap tightly.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1247 kJ/295 kcal
|Fat
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|of which sugars
|62 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0 g
