Redmere Farms Courgettes 350G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Redmere Farms Courgettes 350G
£ 0.66
£1.89/kg
  • Energy146kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Courgettes.
  • Great roasted, barbequed, steamed, sautéed or even stir fried.
  • Tender with a fresh and delicate flavour/ Delicious grilled, roasted or stir fried
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Courgette

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, France, Italy, Morocco, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  •  

    Wash before use and trim as per requirments

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldPer serving (175g)
Energy83kJ / 20kcal146kJ / 35kcal
Fat0.4g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g3.2g
Sugars1.7g3.0g
Fibre0.9g1.6g
Protein1.8g3.2g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great packaging

5 stars

Love that it's not packed in any plastic

