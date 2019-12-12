Redmere Farms Sprouts Unpeeled 500G

poor quality, poor quantity only a few in a bag,no 1 stars A Tesco Customer13th December 2019 poor quality, poor quantity only a few in a bag,not 500g at all! feel fooled :( Report

False Economy! 1 stars A Tesco Customer30th November 2019 These sprouts are a false economy. They have no sell by date but if they did it would have been a month earlier than when I bought them. All different sizes - big to tiny so need sorting so you cook the same size ones. I can't believe the customer who said they would be on her Christmas dinner table - glad I'm not invited! I threw half the bag away and will buy loose from now on. Report

Never again 1 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2019 I ordered these online for the first time and it's the last time as well. The picture is completely misleading. The brussels are tiny, some were so small, it wasn't worth cutting the brown stalks out and peeling them. What a complete waste of money. Report

The sprouts I bought last week and delivered to me 3 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2019 The sprouts I bought last week and delivered to me on the Wednesday were O.K. taste-wise but they were not of a consistent size and were not as fresh as I would normally go out and buy - the secret of knowing if they are fresh is where they are cut with the knife - if fresh, then flesh is clean, and if a week old, the flesh is dark brown where the knife has cut through. Not only that there was a fair bit of waste this week and not of the best quality. As the weather is rough and not good to go out on the land myself, I will try another pack, but well done to the farmers for keeping us moaners supplied. Report

Buy when grown in UK and in season 4 stars A Tesco Customer5th November 2019 I'd suggest people buy these when they have the British flag on them and are in season (Jan, Feb, Oct, Nov, Dec) for a better chance and getting a good sprout. Report

These sprouts will not grow on you 1 stars A Tesco Customer24th October 2019 I am 70 years old have eaten sprouts since I was a young boy. These sprouts are the worst I have ever eaten, they are loose, a good sprout needs to be tight.They are very dirty, by th time you have finished peeling them there is almost as much waste as there is product. Will buy my spouts from somewhere else from now on. Very disappointing Report

These sprouts were about the best I have ever tast 5 stars A Tesco Customer17th October 2019 These sprouts were about the best I have ever tasted and I couldn't stop eating them! Even after my dinner I went into the kitchen and finished the leftover sprouts. They are a good size, extremely tasty, and have a wonderful texture. These are going to be my choice of sprouts for Christmas Day lunch. Report

Look good, tasteless. 1 stars A Tesco Customer13th April 2019 Grown in MORROCO!! Look good, utterly tasteless. I thought sprouts were supposed to be better in cold weather after a frost!!! Report

Sprouts had gone off. 1 stars A Tesco Customer6th April 2019 The sprouts we collected on Click and Collect this morning were terrible and looked well past their sell by date. Report