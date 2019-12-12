By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Farms Sprouts Unpeeled 500G

2(16)Write a review
£ 0.19
£0.38/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts
  • Redmere Farms Brussels Sprouts Unpeeled 500g
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Wash before use.
Remove all packaging. Trim and peel each sprout.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of U.K., Ireland, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, South Africa, the USA

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold
Energy214kJ (51kcal)
Fat1.4g
saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate4.1g
sugars3.1g
Fibre4.1g
Protein3.5g
Salt<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

poor quality, poor quantity only a few in a bag,no

1 stars

poor quality, poor quantity only a few in a bag,not 500g at all! feel fooled :(

False Economy!

1 stars

These sprouts are a false economy. They have no sell by date but if they did it would have been a month earlier than when I bought them. All different sizes - big to tiny so need sorting so you cook the same size ones. I can't believe the customer who said they would be on her Christmas dinner table - glad I'm not invited! I threw half the bag away and will buy loose from now on.

Never again

1 stars

I ordered these online for the first time and it's the last time as well. The picture is completely misleading. The brussels are tiny, some were so small, it wasn't worth cutting the brown stalks out and peeling them. What a complete waste of money.

The sprouts I bought last week and delivered to me

3 stars

The sprouts I bought last week and delivered to me on the Wednesday were O.K. taste-wise but they were not of a consistent size and were not as fresh as I would normally go out and buy - the secret of knowing if they are fresh is where they are cut with the knife - if fresh, then flesh is clean, and if a week old, the flesh is dark brown where the knife has cut through. Not only that there was a fair bit of waste this week and not of the best quality. As the weather is rough and not good to go out on the land myself, I will try another pack, but well done to the farmers for keeping us moaners supplied.

Buy when grown in UK and in season

4 stars

I'd suggest people buy these when they have the British flag on them and are in season (Jan, Feb, Oct, Nov, Dec) for a better chance and getting a good sprout.

These sprouts will not grow on you

1 stars

I am 70 years old have eaten sprouts since I was a young boy. These sprouts are the worst I have ever eaten, they are loose, a good sprout needs to be tight.They are very dirty, by th time you have finished peeling them there is almost as much waste as there is product. Will buy my spouts from somewhere else from now on. Very disappointing

These sprouts were about the best I have ever tast

5 stars

These sprouts were about the best I have ever tasted and I couldn't stop eating them! Even after my dinner I went into the kitchen and finished the leftover sprouts. They are a good size, extremely tasty, and have a wonderful texture. These are going to be my choice of sprouts for Christmas Day lunch.

Look good, tasteless.

1 stars

Grown in MORROCO!! Look good, utterly tasteless. I thought sprouts were supposed to be better in cold weather after a frost!!!

Sprouts had gone off.

1 stars

The sprouts we collected on Click and Collect this morning were terrible and looked well past their sell by date.

HORRIBLE TASTE

1 stars

I LOVE SPROUTS BUT THESE WERE AWFULL ON MY LAST ORDER.THEY WERE SO STRONG TASTING I COULDNT EAT THEM,EVEN MY CHICKENS WOULDNT EAT THEM.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

