By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Redmere Farms Asparagus 170G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Redmere Farms Asparagus 170G
£ 1.15
£6.77/kg
  • Energy122kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Asparagus
  • Perfect steamed, sautéed, stir fried, grilled or even on the BBQ
  • Exclusively for Tesco
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Trim end if required. Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as solda typical 100g serving contains
Energy122kJ / 29kcal122kJ / 29kcal
Fat0.6g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g2.0g
Sugars1.9g1.9g
Fibre2.1g2.1g
Protein2.9g2.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin K51.8µg (69%NRV)51.8µg (69%NRV)
Folic Acid175.0µg (88%NRV)175.0µg (88%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

I got this asparagus not 175g but 140g. Besides there are 4 large pieces in a pack, not a bunch of small ones. It will look ridiculous on a plate when I put there only 2 pieces (dinner for 2 people). Will not buy again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Little Gem Lettuce Twin Pack

£ 0.85
£0.43/each

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here