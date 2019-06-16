Redmere Farms Asparagus 170G

Disappointing
I got this asparagus not 175g but 140g. Besides there are 4 large pieces in a pack, not a bunch of small ones. It will look ridiculous on a plate when I put there only 2 pieces (dinner for 2 people). Will not buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal
Asparagus
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging. Trim end if required. Wash before use.
- Servings
170g
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|a typical 100g serving contains
|Energy
|122kJ / 29kcal
|122kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin K
|51.8µg (69%NRV)
|51.8µg (69%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|175.0µg (88%NRV)
|175.0µg (88%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
