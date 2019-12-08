Redmere Farms Red Onion 1Kg

Have always been good and firm onions
Never had a problem with these onions. I love red onions daily and use a lot of them . They have never been the size of shallots in my experience and I have been buying them since they appeared online. They are not big onions like the three in a net bag.
change back to net bags
Used to buy these, but since the packaging has changed from net bags to plastic: I seem to throw most of them away as they go sft..( I do remove them from the bags once delivered, but the damage is already done)
Disappointing
Very small, like shallots, packaging should state this