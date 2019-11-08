By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Redmere Farms Brown Onion 1Kg

3(10)Write a review
Redmere Farms Brown Onion 1Kg
£ 0.57
£0.57/kg
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Brown Onions.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, New Zealand, Egypt

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel and slice as required. 

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy166kJ / 39kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Fair dos; the price is low and so sizes vary - but

5 stars

Fair dos; the price is low and so sizes vary - but I like to use a small one to pep up a sauce or a larger couple for a casserole and the variety means you don't need to store half a used one in clingfilm in the fridge.

Bargain.

5 stars

Very very good for the price, cant beat it, thanks. Good onions i buy these all the time.

Good quality good price

5 stars

Good quality, good price

Great if you have the time

3 stars

I am all for saving a few bob, so tried these. Whilst as an onion they are fine but some of them are the size of pickled onions, which is a nuisance to peel.. They are good value if time is not an issue

dont buy

1 stars

really bad quality tiny and not fresh

Pesky wee things to peel. I figure I'd rather put

2 stars

Pesky wee things to peel. I figure I'd rather put the effort into peeling a large one

Cheap - you get what you pay for!

1 stars

I bought these last week and every one but one was rotten under the skin. the smell was awful and I was unable to use them. Unfortunately I discovered this too late to phone and complain.

Get what you pay for .

2 stars

Expect some bad ones in bag.

More like shallots

3 stars

Really small onions - more like shallots. Don't mind in the sense that I'd rather use small onions than see them wasted, but compared to the large bag of onions that we used to get and this was offered as the alternative, then there isn't really a comparison.

Not good

2 stars

Onions far too small & peel badly. Had 4 rotted onions in my last pack on the day I bought them

Usually bought next

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Redmere Farms Garlic 4 Pack

£ 0.62
£0.62/each

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Nightingale Peppers 600G

£ 1.02
£0.17/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here