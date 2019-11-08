Redmere Farms Brown Onion 1Kg

Fair dos; the price is low and so sizes vary - but
Fair dos; the price is low and so sizes vary - but I like to use a small one to pep up a sauce or a larger couple for a casserole and the variety means you don't need to store half a used one in clingfilm in the fridge.
Bargain.
Very very good for the price, cant beat it, thanks. Good onions i buy these all the time.
Good quality good price
Good quality, good price
Great if you have the time
I am all for saving a few bob, so tried these. Whilst as an onion they are fine but some of them are the size of pickled onions, which is a nuisance to peel.. They are good value if time is not an issue
dont buy
really bad quality tiny and not fresh
Pesky wee things to peel. I figure I'd rather put the effort into peeling a large one
Cheap - you get what you pay for!
I bought these last week and every one but one was rotten under the skin. the smell was awful and I was unable to use them. Unfortunately I discovered this too late to phone and complain.
Get what you pay for .
Expect some bad ones in bag.
More like shallots
Really small onions - more like shallots. Don't mind in the sense that I'd rather use small onions than see them wasted, but compared to the large bag of onions that we used to get and this was offered as the alternative, then there isn't really a comparison.
Not good
Onions far too small & peel badly. Had 4 rotted onions in my last pack on the day I bought them