Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg
£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

  • Energy42kcal 175kJ
    2%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Fat0.3g
    < 1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ (42kcal)

Product Description

  • Carrots
  • Fresh Quality
  • Exclusively for Tesco
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Wash before use.
Peel carrots if preferred. Cut off tops and cut into even-sized pieces.
Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of the U.K.IrelandFranceSpain

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold
Energy175kJ (42kcal) 175kJ (42kcal)
Fat0.3g0.3g
saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.9g7.9g
sugars7.4g7.4g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

36 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good price used in lots of recipes

5 stars

Good price used in lots of recipes

wow

5 stars

carrots are incredible value

Tasty carrots

5 stars

Tasty tasty very very tasty :)

They are generally excellent. I buy a 1k bag and

5 stars

They are generally excellent. I buy a 1k bag and /or loose ones. Keep them in the fridge and they last up to 2 weeks at least, although always the fresher the better. They do vary a bit during the year of course.

I have had these carrots before but the pack I rec

2 stars

I have had these carrots before but the pack I received last week, whilst clean and firm, they smelt very frowsty and musty and that smell penetrated into the taste on the carrots, which wasn't pleasant and even made my fridge smell. Think they had been stored in a damp warehouse.

Would buy these every time. Fully recommend

5 stars

Generally, carrots from supermarkets packed in plastic go mouldy pretty quickly even when removed from the plastic bag. The Redmere Farms carrots really are fresh and they keep. They're crunchy and nice tasting too.

They are lovely

5 stars

They are lovely

Rubbish

1 stars

Sorry cannot give them any score all. Carrots went black. Now residing in the compost bin !!!

Mouldy carrots

1 stars

My delivered carrots were all mouldy

Bad...

1 stars

Awful. The ones we had delivered were black and mouldy!!!!

