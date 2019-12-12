Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Good price used in lots of recipes
wow
carrots are incredible value
Tasty carrots
Tasty tasty very very tasty :)
They are generally excellent. I buy a 1k bag and /or loose ones. Keep them in the fridge and they last up to 2 weeks at least, although always the fresher the better. They do vary a bit during the year of course.
I have had these carrots before but the pack I received last week, whilst clean and firm, they smelt very frowsty and musty and that smell penetrated into the taste on the carrots, which wasn't pleasant and even made my fridge smell. Think they had been stored in a damp warehouse.
Would buy these every time. Fully recommend
Generally, carrots from supermarkets packed in plastic go mouldy pretty quickly even when removed from the plastic bag. The Redmere Farms carrots really are fresh and they keep. They're crunchy and nice tasting too.
They are lovely
Rubbish
Sorry cannot give them any score all. Carrots went black. Now residing in the compost bin !!!
Mouldy carrots
My delivered carrots were all mouldy
Bad...
Awful. The ones we had delivered were black and mouldy!!!!