Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg

Cooked chicken 2 days before the use by date. After removing the breast of the children could see that the cavity of the chicken had not been cleaned out and the contents were describable! Sent photograph to Tesco and their customer service adviser said it resembled haggis and it must have missed quality control! Received a refund for the chicken but will not be purchasing again..
I buy this chicken every week, but today I bought one that had the expiry date on 07. dec and when I reached home and open it the smell was unbearable. it was simply stinking, It flew straight in the bin....
Lovely chicken, I slow roasted this in my crock pot to make a roast dinner, it was falling apart, good value too.
As with the drumsticks this chicken is dated use by 2 Nov not 5 plus days I have no room in my freezer I know you have credited it but I won't be shopping with Tesco again
Excellent quality and versatile. Very economic.
We buy two of these (or whatever size is on offer every week) I do detail picker to look for long dates and so far have never had any with less than 5 days after delivery. Taste has been very good on all we have received, and that is part of the cooking so if its tasteless it is probably badly cooked. Maybe different areas of the country supplied by different farms but ours have all been excellent.
this has to be the most unappetizing chicken ever. Will not be buying meat products from Tesco again
Nice price
it was in fridge for a day and was off when I opened it.....
Great value
The chickens that have been delivered have a very short life. Delivered on a Friday and need to be used by Sunday. Will not be ordering again.