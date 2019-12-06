By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg

3(15)Write a review
Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg
£ 3.70
£2.12/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy1031kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A whole chicken without giblets.
  • From Trusted British Farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing.
  • Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 1.75kg

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 40 mins per kg + 20 mins. Place chicken in a roasting tin and season. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven and cook for recommended time on front of label, basting occasionally. If breast browns too quickly, cover with foil. Tip Retain cooked chicken juices to make gravy or for the perfect roast potatoes why not toss in the chicken juices before roasting in the oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

0 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy825kJ / 198kcal1031kJ / 247kcal
Fat13.1g16.4g
Saturates3.7g4.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g25.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Cooked chicken 2 days before the use by date. Aft

1 stars

Cooked chicken 2 days before the use by date. After removing the breast of the children could see that the cavity of the chicken had not been cleaned out and the contents were describable! Sent photograph to Tesco and their customer service adviser said it resembled haggis and it must have missed quality control! Received a refund for the chicken but will not be purchasing again..

the chicken smelled unbearable!!!

1 stars

I buy this chicken every week, but today I bought one that had the expiry date on 07. dec and when I reached home and open it the smell was unbearable. it was simply stinking, It flew straight in the bin....

Juice and tasty

5 stars

Lovely chicken, I slow roasted this in my crock pot to make a roast dinner, it was falling apart, good value too.

Not long enough date

1 stars

As with the drumsticks this chicken is dated use by 2 Nov not 5 plus days I have no room in my freezer I know you have credited it but I won't be shopping with Tesco again

Excellent quality and versatile. Very economic.

5 stars

We buy two of these (or whatever size is on offer every week) I do detail picker to look for long dates and so far have never had any with less than 5 days after delivery. Taste has been very good on all we have received, and that is part of the cooking so if its tasteless it is probably badly cooked. Maybe different areas of the country supplied by different farms but ours have all been excellent.

this has to be the most unappetizing chicken ever.

1 stars

this has to be the most unappetizing chicken ever. Will not be buying meat products from Tesco again

Nice price

5 stars

Nice price

it was in fridge for a day and was off when I open

1 stars

it was in fridge for a day and was off when I opened it.....

Great value

5 stars

Great value

The chickens that have been delivered have a very

3 stars

The chickens that have been delivered have a very short life. Delivered on a Friday and need to be used by Sunday. Will not be ordering again.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

