Tesco Turkey Drumstick 700-900G

Tesco Turkey Drumstick 700-900G
£ 2.28
£2.84/kg
  • Energy878kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 791kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A turkey drumstick.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Prepared with the skin on for extra flavour and succulence

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Drumstick (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°, 170°, t
Time: 1 hr 15 mins - 1 hr 20 mins
Oven Instructions 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 15 mins - 1 hr 20 minsPlace on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 15 minutes – 1 hour 20 minutes.TipFor crispier skin, brush with oil and season with salt. Oven From Frozen

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

Min 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 111g
Energy791kJ / 188kcal878kJ / 209kcal
Fat6.7g7.4g
Saturates1.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein31.8g35.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

these Turkey drumsticks make a great pot of soup.

5 stars

these Turkey drumsticks make a great pot of soup. I boil them for 1 + 1/2 hours until I have a fine stock and the turkey is falling off the bone. I remove the drumsticks from the pot and wait until they are a bit cooler and strip the turkey from the bone to add to the soup. I also add a couple of chicken stock cubes for more flavour aswell, then add my chopped veg cabbage, carrots, celery, tinned tomatoes, onion. and also add pearl barley and herbs.

Good value and tastes great.

1 stars

If you have the patience, when carving, to remove the sinews, the meat is beautiful served hot as a roast or cold with baked beans and creamy mash. The cat loves the left overs, if there is any!

very good

2 stars

price quality ok

