Tesco Turkey Drumstick 700-900G

these Turkey drumsticks make a great pot of soup. I boil them for 1 + 1/2 hours until I have a fine stock and the turkey is falling off the bone. I remove the drumsticks from the pot and wait until they are a bit cooler and strip the turkey from the bone to add to the soup. I also add a couple of chicken stock cubes for more flavour aswell, then add my chopped veg cabbage, carrots, celery, tinned tomatoes, onion. and also add pearl barley and herbs.
Good value and tastes great.
If you have the patience, when carving, to remove the sinews, the meat is beautiful served hot as a roast or cold with baked beans and creamy mash. The cat loves the left overs, if there is any!
very good
price quality ok