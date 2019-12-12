By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Redmere Farms Parsnip 500G

2.5(10)Write a review
Redmere Farms Parsnip 500G
£ 0.19
£0.38/kg

Offer

  • Energy321kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnips
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Parsnip

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Wash before use.
Peel parsnips if preferred. Cut off tops and cut into even-sized pieces.
Fan 180°C/200°C/Gas 6
Place parsnips and 1 tbsp. vegetable oil in a roasting tin in the centre of a preheated oven for 30-35 minutes or until tender.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produce of

Number of uses

- Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold100g
Energy321kJ / 76kcal321kJ / 76kcal
Fat1.1g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.5g12.5g
Sugars5.7g5.7g
Fibre4.6g4.6g
Protein1.8g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

I’ve had some parsnips in my time, but there are n

5 stars

I’ve had some parsnips in my time, but there are not enough superlatives in the English language to describe the sheer joy I experienced when consuming these bad boys.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Slender !!!

1 stars

The sizes of these parsnips is a disgrace. The on line picture shows 7 in the pack. As there were 13 in the pack for the same weight this tells you how small they were. Once peeled and roasted they will look like fries with little taste!

Where are they from?

1 stars

In end of Oct, where do they come from? No English from greenhouses? Poor show.

they had sweated in the bag before delivery and sm

1 stars

they had sweated in the bag before delivery and smelt awful and had to be thrown away

Great flavour and quality.

5 stars

Great flavour, roast well, nice texture, not at all stringy!

Won;t be buying them like this again

2 stars

Ridiculous sizes in the pack 1 was 10cm long and thinner than a pencil. The other 4 were bigger but not by much. once roasted there will be very little left.

Parsnips were soft and unusable

1 stars

Parsnips were soft and unusable

If you start to take the good stuff away. I would

2 stars

If you start to take the good stuff away. I would have to reconsider who I buy it from. I prefer the large ones.

I opened bag before putting these away and they we

1 stars

I opened bag before putting these away and they were very wet! Could not find sell by date so dont know how fresh they were.

Usually bought next

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Redmere Farms Unpeeled Sprouts 500G

£ 0.19
£0.38/kg

Offer

Tesco Cauliflower Each

£ 0.29
£0.29/each

Offer

Tesco Peeled Baby Sprouts 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here