Redmere Farms Parsnip 500G

I’ve had some parsnips in my time, but there are not enough superlatives in the English language to describe the sheer joy I experienced when consuming these bad boys.
Good quality
Slender !!!
The sizes of these parsnips is a disgrace. The on line picture shows 7 in the pack. As there were 13 in the pack for the same weight this tells you how small they were. Once peeled and roasted they will look like fries with little taste!
Where are they from?
In end of Oct, where do they come from? No English from greenhouses? Poor show.
they had sweated in the bag before delivery and smelt awful and had to be thrown away
Great flavour and quality.
Great flavour, roast well, nice texture, not at all stringy!
Won;t be buying them like this again
Ridiculous sizes in the pack 1 was 10cm long and thinner than a pencil. The other 4 were bigger but not by much. once roasted there will be very little left.
Parsnips were soft and unusable
If you start to take the good stuff away. I would have to reconsider who I buy it from. I prefer the large ones.
I opened bag before putting these away and they were very wet! Could not find sell by date so dont know how fresh they were.