Suntrail Farms Picota Cherry 550G

£ 1.99
£3.62/kg
  • Energy222kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 52kcal

  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Cherry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550ge

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy222kJ / 52kcal222kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g11.5g
Sugars11.5g11.5g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

