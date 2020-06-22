By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Picota Cherry 250G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 0.79
£3.16/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy277kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Picota Cherries.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Cherry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy222kJ / 52kcal277kJ / 65kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g14.4g
Sugars11.5g14.4g
Fibre0.9g1.1g
Protein0.9g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Not up to usual standard

3 stars

Have bought these for years and they are usually excellent for the price. However, two punnets received on 20 June 2020 (with a best before date of 22 June 2020) both had around one-third of the grapes soggy and disintegrating that had to be thrown away. Remaining two-thirds okay though. Hopefully an isolated case.

yummy

5 stars

love these where have they all gone

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS

very small cherries

1 stars

very small fruit, very disappointing, just skin and pips

Never again

2 stars

Sour and hard

delicious

5 stars

waited all year or these my favourites and they did not disappoint.

Excellent. Sweet and tasty. What more is there to

5 stars

Excellent. Sweet and tasty. What more is there to say

