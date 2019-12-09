By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Plum 400G

2(16)Write a review
image 1 of Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Plum 400G
£ 0.64
£1.60/kg
2 typical plums
  • Energy176kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Ripen in the fruit bowl and keep refrigerated when ripe.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Greece, Israel, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy176kJ / 42kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g8.8g
Sugars8.8g8.8g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

I had my plums about 10 days and were still not ri

5 stars

I had my plums about 10 days and were still not ripe enough to eat so I used mine for a plum pie they were a lovely flavor Hope this lot are as nice.

Better than nothing

3 stars

Quality was OK but very under ripe. They are usually the late variety Angelino, which I would only rate as better than nothing. Skin is acid and bitter, with slightly crisp flesh.

PLUMS GO ROTTEN BEFORE THEY RIPEN

1 stars

After 1 week still hadn't ripened and two were rotten within 2 days.

Concrete like texture!!

1 stars

Rock hard for 2 weeks! Then went rotten on 15th day! total waste of money. Don't bother - sucking a lemon would have been better!! Dreadful.

poor quality

1 stars

poor quality ripen at home! Two of the fruits where already rotten!

First Class

5 stars

Ripe enough to have one this evening. I never shop anywhere else if I can help it, Eleanor

Don’t bother

1 stars

Completely tasteless waste of money

Unpalatable.

1 stars

After a week of "home ripening" these were still hard, tasteless, wrinkled balls that were unpalatable.

Rot at home.

1 stars

Should be called rot at home.They do not ripen they rot.

Take too long to ripen at home,

2 stars

I bought a pack last week, and tried one every of day after delivery. I still have a couple of these plums left, and they are still unripe. this means that I have been eating unripe plums all week. They just don't ripen at home, (even in a bowl with other ripe fruit.) I won't buy them again.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

