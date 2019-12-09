Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Plum 400G

I had my plums about 10 days and were still not ri
I had my plums about 10 days and were still not ripe enough to eat so I used mine for a plum pie they were a lovely flavor Hope this lot are as nice.
Better than nothing
Quality was OK but very under ripe. They are usually the late variety Angelino, which I would only rate as better than nothing. Skin is acid and bitter, with slightly crisp flesh.
PLUMS GO ROTTEN BEFORE THEY RIPEN
After 1 week still hadn't ripened and two were rotten within 2 days.
Concrete like texture!!
Rock hard for 2 weeks! Then went rotten on 15th day! total waste of money. Don't bother - sucking a lemon would have been better!! Dreadful.
poor quality
poor quality ripen at home! Two of the fruits where already rotten!
First Class
Ripe enough to have one this evening. I never shop anywhere else if I can help it, Eleanor
Don’t bother
Completely tasteless waste of money
Unpalatable.
After a week of "home ripening" these were still hard, tasteless, wrinkled balls that were unpalatable.
Rot at home.
Should be called rot at home.They do not ripen they rot.
Take too long to ripen at home,
I bought a pack last week, and tried one every of day after delivery. I still have a couple of these plums left, and they are still unripe. this means that I have been eating unripe plums all week. They just don't ripen at home, (even in a bowl with other ripe fruit.) I won't buy them again.