Reds Kansas City Bbq Sauce 320G
Product Description
- BBQ Sauce with Chipotle Chilli Puree
- Sweet and smoky BBQ bliss
- Chilli rating - mild
- Heavenly with ribs, burgers, fries - you name it
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Demerara Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chipotle Chilli Puree (1%) (Jalapeño Chilli, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before See Cap
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Red's authentic BBQ flavour. Taste and be saved.
- To worship: Mop it. Dip it. Slop it. Love it. This smoky little sauce tastes fantastic with just about anything. Alleluia!
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Ltd.,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|564 kJ
|-
|133 kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|of which sugars
|19.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
