Reds Kansas City Bbq Sauce 320G

Reds Kansas City Bbq Sauce 320G
£ 1.50
£4.69/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • BBQ Sauce with Chipotle Chilli Puree
  • Sweet and smoky BBQ bliss
  • Chilli rating - mild
  • Heavenly with ribs, burgers, fries - you name it
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Demerara Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chipotle Chilli Puree (1%) (Jalapeño Chilli, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Garlic Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before See Cap

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Red's authentic BBQ flavour. Taste and be saved.
  • To worship: Mop it. Dip it. Slop it. Love it. This smoky little sauce tastes fantastic with just about anything. Alleluia!

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All About Food Ltd.,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd.,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 564 kJ
-133 kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 30.3g
of which sugars 19.5g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 1.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

