Reds Unholy Bbq Sauce 320G

£ 2.00
£6.25/kg

Product Description

  • BBQ Sauce with Herbs and Spices
  • Red's authentic BBQ flavour. Taste and be saved.
  • To worship: Baptise your meats. Dip, or use in cooking as a base, or with mince. Alleluia!
  • Heavenly with
  • ...your most glorious BBQ meats. Amen.
  • One secret recipe to rule them all
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Demerara Sugar, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Orange Puree, Colour (Plain Caramel), Worcester Sauce (Water, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Spices, Dark Soy Sauce (Soya Extract (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Fortified Wheat Flour (Iron, Thiamin, Niacin, Calcium Carbonate)), Water, Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Molasses, White Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Sucrose Syrup, Balsamic Vinegar), Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Herbs, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.For Best Before See Cap

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All About Food Ltd.,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd.,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 700 kJ
-165 kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 38.3g
of which sugars 33.3g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 1.9g

