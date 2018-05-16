Heinz Sandwich Spread Light 300G

Product Description
- Light Sandwich Spread.
- This product contains at least 30% less fat than Heinz Original Sandwich Spread.
- THE TANGY CRUNCHY SPREAD.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- No artificial colours.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Cabbage (contains Preservative - Sulphites), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Carrots, Gherkins (contain Firming Agent - Calcium Chloride), Modified Cornflour, Salt, Onions, Egg Yolks, Red Peppers, Mustard, Stabilisers - Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum, Spice Extracts, Spices, Herb Extracts (contains Celery), Flavourings, Colour - Riboflavin, VEGETABLES 46%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Refrigerate after opening. Eat within two weeks and by Best Before date.Best Before: see neck of jar
Produce of
Made in the EU
Number of uses
Servings per jar - 15
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
- www.heinz.co.uk
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Please quote the quality code in correspondence.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|685kJ / 164kcal
|137kJ / 33kcal
|2%
|Fat
|9.0g
|1.8g
|3%
|-of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|3.8g
|1%
|-of which sugars
|16.3g
|3.3g
|4%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.3g
|5%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
