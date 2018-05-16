By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Sandwich Spread Light 300G

Heinz Sandwich Spread Light 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Light Sandwich Spread.
  • This product contains at least 30% less fat than Heinz Original Sandwich Spread.
  • THE TANGY CRUNCHY SPREAD.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • No artificial colours.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage (contains Preservative - Sulphites), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Carrots, Gherkins (contain Firming Agent - Calcium Chloride), Modified Cornflour, Salt, Onions, Egg Yolks, Red Peppers, Mustard, Stabilisers - Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum, Spice Extracts, Spices, Herb Extracts (contains Celery), Flavourings, Colour - Riboflavin, VEGETABLES 46%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening. Eat within two weeks and by Best Before date.Best Before: see neck of jar

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Servings per jar - 15

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • www.heinz.co.uk
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Please quote the quality code in correspondence.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g serving%RI*
Energy685kJ / 164kcal137kJ / 33kcal2%
Fat9.0g1.8g3%
-of which saturates 0.7g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate 19.0g3.8g1%
-of which sugars 16.3g3.3g4%
Fibre 1.3g0.3g
Protein 1.2g0.2g<1%
Salt 1.5g0.3g5%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

