Tesco All American Bbq Sauce 250Ml

- Energy122kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars5.6g6%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 811kJ / 191kcal
Product Description
- All American barbecue inspired sauce.
- WITH MOLASSES / SWEET & SMOKY Seasoned with a rich blend of spices for a classic barbecue flavour
- Seasoned with a rich blend of spices for a classic barbecue flavour
- Sweet & smoky
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Paste, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Onion, Paprika, Dried Garlic, Dried Coriander, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Smoke Flavourings and Flavouring, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake gently before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 16 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|811kJ / 191kcal
|122kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|44.1g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|37.1g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
