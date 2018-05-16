By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco All American Bbq Sauce 250Ml

Tesco All American Bbq Sauce 250Ml
£ 1.15
£0.46/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy122kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 811kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • All American barbecue inspired sauce.
  • WITH MOLASSES / SWEET & SMOKY Seasoned with a rich blend of spices for a classic barbecue flavour
  • Sweet & smoky
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Paste, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Onion, Paprika, Dried Garlic, Dried Coriander, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Smoke Flavourings and Flavouring, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy811kJ / 191kcal122kJ / 29kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate44.1g6.6g
Sugars37.1g5.6g
Fibre1.6g0.2g
Protein2.0g0.3g
Salt1.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

