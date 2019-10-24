By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fat Free Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 250Ml

3.5(12)Write a review
Regular Price £0.85, Clubcard Price £0.68. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won’t show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml

One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy33kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Vinaigrette dressing with chive, parsley, thyme and dried red pepper.
  • SHARP & HERBY Blended with aromatic parsley, chive and thyme for flavour
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Spirit Vinegar (17%), Sugar, Salt, Chives, Parsley, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dried Red Pepper, Thyme, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown. Shake well before use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 15ml
Energy221kJ / 52kcal33kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.3g1.8g
Sugars12.0g1.8g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.9g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

too strong thyme flavour

1 stars

It tastes of an overpowering flavour of thyme which kills the taste of everything else. Please bring back hellmans.

Good and tasty if you like it a little sharper

3 stars

I tried this dressing as my usual fat free one was unavailable, it looks and tastes similar and at half the price it is a bonus as I eat salad at least once a day. It is quite thin and gloopy which covers the salad leaves well and makes them tasty, my only reserve is that it is much sharper than my usual one but I would probably get used to that if I stuck with it as it is not unpleasant but I am going to try Tesco's Lemon and Pepper dressing and French dressing to see if I can find my new favourite.

Not a good dressing

1 stars

Not good. Not a patch on Hellmans.

Good item, great with salads & not too expensive.

5 stars

Great product, excellent with salads and not too expensive.

like vinegar

2 stars

It tasted like something you would put on on fish and chips. Too much vinegar taste. I tried twice and through the rest down the sink.

good value but bland

4 stars

low calorie, vegetarian but a little bland

GREAT PRODUCT WHICH I BUY ON A REGULAR BASIS

5 stars

I HAVE BEEN BUYING SINCE IT WAS INTRODUCED

Affordable

5 stars

Just love this and it's fat free

Really Nice Dressing

4 stars

I bought this because I don’t want Mayo. Found it to be really nice and put quite a bit on my salad

Does the job

4 stars

Really enjoyed this one

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Regular Price £0.85, Clubcard Price £0.68. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won't show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

Regular Price £0.85, Clubcard Price £0.68. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won't show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

Regular Price £0.85, Clubcard Price £0.68. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won't show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

Regular Price £0.85, Clubcard Price £0.68. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won't show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

