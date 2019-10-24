Tesco Fat Free Vinaigrette Salad Dressing 250Ml

too strong thyme flavour
It tastes of an overpowering flavour of thyme which kills the taste of everything else. Please bring back hellmans.
Good and tasty if you like it a little sharper
I tried this dressing as my usual fat free one was unavailable, it looks and tastes similar and at half the price it is a bonus as I eat salad at least once a day. It is quite thin and gloopy which covers the salad leaves well and makes them tasty, my only reserve is that it is much sharper than my usual one but I would probably get used to that if I stuck with it as it is not unpleasant but I am going to try Tesco's Lemon and Pepper dressing and French dressing to see if I can find my new favourite.
Not a good dressing
Not good. Not a patch on Hellmans.
Good item, great with salads & not too expensive.
Great product, excellent with salads and not too expensive.
like vinegar
It tasted like something you would put on on fish and chips. Too much vinegar taste. I tried twice and through the rest down the sink.
good value but bland
low calorie, vegetarian but a little bland
GREAT PRODUCT WHICH I BUY ON A REGULAR BASIS
I HAVE BEEN BUYING SINCE IT WAS INTRODUCED
Affordable
Just love this and it's fat free
Really Nice Dressing
I bought this because I don’t want Mayo. Found it to be really nice and put quite a bit on my salad
Does the job
Really enjoyed this one