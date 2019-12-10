Angry Orchard Apple Cider 500Ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Crisp Apple
- This crisp and refreshing cider mixes the sweetness of apples with a subtle dryness for a balanced cider taste. The fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavour make this cider hard to resist.
- Naturally gluten free
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Hard Cider, Natural Flavours, Carbon Dioxide, Malic Acid, Sulfites
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5.0% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Taste Category
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before End, see neck of bottle
Produce of
Produced in the USA
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- England,
Importer address
- Shepherd Neame,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- England,
- ME13 7AX.
Return to
- Shepherd Neame,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- England,
- ME13 7AX.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
