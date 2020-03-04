By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smiths Frazzles Bacon Snacks 8 Pack

4(2)Write a review
Smiths Frazzles Bacon Snacks 8 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.69/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy364kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 364kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snack.
  • - Did you know your favourite Frazzles have been around since 1975
  • - These crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been!
  • - Perfect snacks for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks
  • From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.
  • Pack size: 144G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Bacon Flavour Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Wheat, Soya), Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride, Yeast Powder (from Barley), Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Rusk (from Wheat), Whey Powder (from Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Barley Malt Flour (contains Wheat), Smoke Flavouring], Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Celery, Mustard, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

8 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 18g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 364kJ2022kJ
-87kcal(4%*)483kcal
Fat 4.1g(6%*)22.7g
of which Saturates 0.3g(2%*)1.7g
Carbohydrate 11.0g62.5g
of which Sugars 0.4g(<1%*)2.4g
Fibre 0.3g1.5g
Protein 1.2g6.4g
Salt 0.50g(8%*)2.76g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

The original & palm oil free!

4 stars

The original & palm oil free!

sooo bacony :)

4 stars

sooo bacony :)

