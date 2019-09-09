By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Grapes 500G

Suntrail Farms Grapes 500G
£ 1.06
£2.12/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy304kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1gg
    0%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Suntrail farm grapes.
  • Tesco Suntrail farm grapes 500g. Imported from around the word.
  • Imported from around the word.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Grapes

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil,Chile,Egypt,Greece,India,Italy,Mexico,Namibia,Peru,Portugal,South Africa,Spain,USA

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 100g
Energy304kJ / 72kcal304kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.0g17.0g
Sugars17.0g17.0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

19 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Avoid

1 stars

The grapes were inedible. They were so sour I thought they were unripe goosegogs. Never again.

Absolutely lovely !

5 stars

Absolutely lovely and I found that they lasted long after the Best Before date and tasted even better.

Good value

4 stars

Very good value and tasty, especially the Crimson variety when available

These grapes tasted awful and are starting to go o

2 stars

These grapes tasted awful and are starting to go off after a few days, not what you expect from any products

"Exclusively for Tesco" - well that's a relief

1 stars

Never before have I felt compelled to write a review on grapes until these nasty offensive bullets arrived with my groceries. The product image shows large ripe grapes, whereas what arrived were small under-ripe bitter stinging nuggets of unpleasantness. Supplier code for this batch of cruelty is A7581001, they are well within their best before date, so I therefore conclude it must be a fact that simply all 'class 1' grapes of the 'Thompson' variety from India are dreadful. Don't buy unless as part of a righteously healthy 'I'm leaving' brunch you are putting on for work colleagues you secretly always despised.

Hit and Miss

3 stars

Sometimes you get a really good batch and other times you can get some really below standard. When you get a good batch their exceptional value for the quantity. I sometimes go for these if i've over spent in other areas otherwise I go for the normal Tesco Grapes.

Sweet deal.

5 stars

Great deal.Outstanding value.

Fake farms to look like British local farms. Tast

1 stars

Fake farms to look like British local farms. Taste sour

Variety Sugraone (white) has small seeds which are

3 stars

Variety Sugraone (white) has small seeds which are very bitter

Excellent value if you're not fussed about the var

5 stars

Excellent value if you're not fussed about the variety. These are a weekly staple for us and we have yet to be disappointed.

