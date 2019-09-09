Suntrail Farms Grapes 500G

Avoid
The grapes were inedible. They were so sour I thought they were unripe goosegogs. Never again.
Absolutely lovely !
Absolutely lovely and I found that they lasted long after the Best Before date and tasted even better.
Good value
Very good value and tasty, especially the Crimson variety when available
These grapes tasted awful and are starting to go off after a few days, not what you expect from any products
"Exclusively for Tesco" - well that's a relief
Never before have I felt compelled to write a review on grapes until these nasty offensive bullets arrived with my groceries. The product image shows large ripe grapes, whereas what arrived were small under-ripe bitter stinging nuggets of unpleasantness. Supplier code for this batch of cruelty is A7581001, they are well within their best before date, so I therefore conclude it must be a fact that simply all 'class 1' grapes of the 'Thompson' variety from India are dreadful. Don't buy unless as part of a righteously healthy 'I'm leaving' brunch you are putting on for work colleagues you secretly always despised.
Hit and Miss
Sometimes you get a really good batch and other times you can get some really below standard. When you get a good batch their exceptional value for the quantity. I sometimes go for these if i've over spent in other areas otherwise I go for the normal Tesco Grapes.
Sweet deal.
Great deal.Outstanding value.
Fake farms to look like British local farms. Taste sour
Variety Sugraone (white) has small seeds which are very bitter
Excellent value if you're not fussed about the variety. These are a weekly staple for us and we have yet to be disappointed.