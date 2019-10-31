By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Kiwi X6

3(11)Write a review
Suntrail Farms Kiwi X6
£ 0.63
£0.11/each
2 typical kiwis
  • Energy349kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Kiwi fruit.
  • Tesco Suntrail Farms Ripen at Home Kiwi.
  • n/a

Information

Ingredients

Kiwi Fruit

Storage

Ripen fruit at room temperature. Keep refrigerated when ripe.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical kiwis (150g)
Energy233kJ / 55kcal349kJ / 83kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g15.9g
Sugars10.3g15.5g
Fibre1.9g2.9g
Protein1.1g1.7g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin C59mg (74%NRV)89mg (111%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy!

5 stars

Home delivered several times. never had a problem. Allow to ripen at home and then they're yummy when ready. I keep some in the fridge so they ripen more slowly.

had it delivered Friday evening, one already damag

1 stars

had it delivered Friday evening, one already damaged but I thought doesnt matter for the price. Unfortunately by Sunday, less than 48 hours later, all the Kiwis had gone bad

Great but allow lots of time to ripen!

3 stars

Quality depends on season. Main problem is they usually take AGES to ripen enough to eat, so when ordering allow for this. Very good for you though! loads Vit C & said to aid sleep.

very good flavour when left to ripen for 3 days

5 stars

very good flavour when left to ripen for 3 days

awful Bought these last week and couldn't eat the

1 stars

awful Bought these last week and couldn't eat them as so hard and bitter

last week, my kiwis were soft going mushy, out of

1 stars

last week, my kiwis were soft going mushy, out of 6, i threw away 5. Please make sure they are ALL hard to rippen at home as it says on the label

I do not like ripe fruit so I would be very green.

3 stars

I do not like ripe fruit so I would be very green. Thank you.

Very nice, nice. sweet and not over sweet. A very

4 stars

Very nice, nice. sweet and not over sweet. A very good buy. You would be silly not to buy them.. I know you have to peel them, it is worth it. Peel them put them in some tin foil, and let your Kids eat them for lunch.

Far from ripe.

3 stars

Hard as nails, far from ripe

Good value - ripen at home

3 stars

Healthy breakfast fruit, recommended by a New Zealander, but these are obviously not ready to eat as sold and take a long time ripening at home. Very good value

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

