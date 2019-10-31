Suntrail Farms Kiwi X6

Yummy!
Home delivered several times. never had a problem. Allow to ripen at home and then they're yummy when ready. I keep some in the fridge so they ripen more slowly.
had it delivered Friday evening, one already damaged but I thought doesnt matter for the price. Unfortunately by Sunday, less than 48 hours later, all the Kiwis had gone bad
Great but allow lots of time to ripen!
Quality depends on season. Main problem is they usually take AGES to ripen enough to eat, so when ordering allow for this. Very good for you though! loads Vit C & said to aid sleep.
very good flavour when left to ripen for 3 days
very good flavour when left to ripen for 3 days
awful Bought these last week and couldn't eat them as so hard and bitter
last week, my kiwis were soft going mushy, out of 6, i threw away 5. Please make sure they are ALL hard to rippen at home as it says on the label
I do not like ripe fruit so I would be very green. Thank you.
Very nice, nice. sweet and not over sweet. A very good buy. You would be silly not to buy them.. I know you have to peel them, it is worth it. Peel them put them in some tin foil, and let your Kids eat them for lunch.
Far from ripe.
Hard as nails, far from ripe
Good value - ripen at home
Healthy breakfast fruit, recommended by a New Zealander, but these are obviously not ready to eat as sold and take a long time ripening at home. Very good value