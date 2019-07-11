Smith's Chipsticks Salt & Vinegar 8 Pack

Love these get them back in!! )
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346 kJ
Maize Rapeseed Oil, Potato Granules (Preservative (Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite)), Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotide), Potassium Chloride]
Store in a cool dry place
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
8 x 17g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 17g (%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|346 kJ
|2036 kJ
|-
|83 kcal (4%*)
|486 kcal
|Fat
|3.9 g (6%*)
|23.0 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g (1%*)
|1.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0 g
|63.3 g
|of which Sugars
|0.1 g (<1%*)
|0.7 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|1.2 g
|Protein
|1.0 g
|5.7 g
|Salt
|0.43 g (7%*)
|2.52 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
