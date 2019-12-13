By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rosedene Farms Small Sweet Apple 520G

2.5(20)Write a review
Rosedene Farms Small Sweet Apple 520G
£ 0.95
£1.83/kg
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g11.8g
Sugars11.8g11.8g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

20 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Green tart apples not sweet!

2 stars

Fed up of receiving very green tart apples!!

Ordered 8 bags of apple received them but sadley o

2 stars

Ordered 8 bags of apple received them but sadley one bag was full of rotten apples such ashame.

Good apples...but I wish they stopped mixing sweet

3 stars

Good apples...but I wish they stopped mixing sweet apples with Tangy ones.....I hope they are not doing it on purpose because I won't buy them...it's getting a bit too often.

Could be better

2 stars

These used to be ok but over the last few weeks we are getting apples with bruses all over.

Crisp, Sweet and Delicious

5 stars

These are consistently delicious sweet apples. Just the right size for a little snack or chopped up on porridge. Good value also.

Disappointed

2 stars

Very small .Not sweet in fact quite tasteless.

Usually very sweet as described but the last few w

2 stars

Usually very sweet as described but the last few weeks they have been almost inedible, I ended up giving them to my horse as I couldn't eat them.

From France -

1 stars

Click and collect today March 22nd. I Wouldn’t have bought it had I known it came from France. It was very bruised anyway so I’m taking it back - not up to standard

Less plastic

3 stars

Great idea but shame about the plastic. How about a biodegradable paper bag?

Picture needs changing!

1 stars

Clearly advertised as a red apple possibly a gala. Last week we had to return them as they were all golden delicious. Not good!

