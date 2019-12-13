Rosedene Farms Small Sweet Apple 520G

Green tart apples not sweet!
Fed up of receiving very green tart apples!!
Ordered 8 bags of apple received them but sadley one bag was full of rotten apples such ashame.
Good apples...but I wish they stopped mixing sweet apples with Tangy ones.....I hope they are not doing it on purpose because I won't buy them...it's getting a bit too often.
Could be better
These used to be ok but over the last few weeks we are getting apples with bruses all over.
Crisp, Sweet and Delicious
These are consistently delicious sweet apples. Just the right size for a little snack or chopped up on porridge. Good value also.
Disappointed
Very small .Not sweet in fact quite tasteless.
Usually very sweet as described but the last few weeks they have been almost inedible, I ended up giving them to my horse as I couldn't eat them.
From France -
Click and collect today March 22nd. I Wouldn’t have bought it had I known it came from France. It was very bruised anyway so I’m taking it back - not up to standard
Less plastic
Great idea but shame about the plastic. How about a biodegradable paper bag?
Picture needs changing!
Clearly advertised as a red apple possibly a gala. Last week we had to return them as they were all golden delicious. Not good!