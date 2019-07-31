Rosedene Farms Small Pear Pack 550G

Bought these instore on 29 July. Opened the bag -
Bought these instore on 29 July. Opened the bag - one pear had a deep gash in it and another was starting to go rotten. Always buy these as usually pretty good especially from South Africa but have noticed pears from Portugal are poor in quality. The variety was Morettini from Portugal. European rubbish. Would not buy this variety again. I buy them to eat fresh.
No longer available,
These pears are great , i like a hard pear so I eat them as soon as they arrive, I have always bought them in multiple as they don’t last long, the taste is slightly different from the soggy conference pears they always taste over ripe to me . There is only one problem with these pears they have never got any when I go to do my order , like other things no longer available, so I don’t bother to shop with Tesco if this happens, what’s the point.
Horrible
Horrid nasty little pears dry tasteless hard even when ripe no juice at any stage even the birds left them to rot on the bird table
Good pears and good for pies, crumbles, etc
Good crunchy pears and good for pies, crumbles, cobblers etc
Unripe and didn't ripen
These were unripe and never ripened. They were so solid as to be inedible and when I put them out for the birds they wouldn't eat them either! It'd be best if you can check them instore to see if they are ripe, but if you're ordering online I'd recommend you didn't take the chance.
the birds love them
I buy these for the blackbirds that visit my garden they peck at them until not even the pips are left
Cheap rubbish pears that dont become sofy & juicy!
They don't hardly ripen!!! V disappointing! Fresh pears should be sweet, soft and juicy and these are rubbish so don't be tempted by the offer.
Hard and tasteless.
I thought these were conference pears but they're not. They're hard and tasteless even after sitting in a bowl for two weeks.
These are very hard pears. I bought some a week ag
These are very hard pears. I bought some a week ago, and they are still not ripe enough to eat. They would b an excellent cooking pear, but be prepared to wait at least a week.before eating.