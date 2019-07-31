By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rosedene Farms Small Pear Pack 550G

Rosedene Farms Small Pear Pack 550G
£ 0.66
£1.20/kg
A typical Pear (100gms) contains
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Pears.
  • Class 1
  • Quality picked fruit
  • Ripen at home
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Pear

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

6 x Pears

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy196kJ / 47kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.0g10.0g
Sugars10.0g10.0g
Fibre2.2g2.2g
Protein0.3g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Bought these instore on 29 July. Opened the bag -

2 stars

Bought these instore on 29 July. Opened the bag - one pear had a deep gash in it and another was starting to go rotten. Always buy these as usually pretty good especially from South Africa but have noticed pears from Portugal are poor in quality. The variety was Morettini from Portugal. European rubbish. Would not buy this variety again. I buy them to eat fresh.

No longer available,

5 stars

These pears are great , i like a hard pear so I eat them as soon as they arrive, I have always bought them in multiple as they don’t last long, the taste is slightly different from the soggy conference pears they always taste over ripe to me . There is only one problem with these pears they have never got any when I go to do my order , like other things no longer available, so I don’t bother to shop with Tesco if this happens, what’s the point.

Horrible

1 stars

Horrid nasty little pears dry tasteless hard even when ripe no juice at any stage even the birds left them to rot on the bird table

Good pears and good for pies, crumbles, etc

4 stars

Good crunchy pears and good for pies, crumbles, cobblers etc

Unripe and didn't ripen

2 stars

These were unripe and never ripened. They were so solid as to be inedible and when I put them out for the birds they wouldn't eat them either! It'd be best if you can check them instore to see if they are ripe, but if you're ordering online I'd recommend you didn't take the chance.

the birds love them

5 stars

I buy these for the blackbirds that visit my garden they peck at them until not even the pips are left

Cheap rubbish pears that dont become sofy & juicy!

1 stars

They don't hardly ripen!!! V disappointing! Fresh pears should be sweet, soft and juicy and these are rubbish so don't be tempted by the offer.

Hard and tasteless.

2 stars

I thought these were conference pears but they're not. They're hard and tasteless even after sitting in a bowl for two weeks.

These are very hard pears. I bought some a week ag

3 stars

These are very hard pears. I bought some a week ago, and they are still not ripe enough to eat. They would b an excellent cooking pear, but be prepared to wait at least a week.before eating.

