We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rosedene Farms Blackberries 150G

3.6(11)Write a review
Rosedene Farms Blackberries 150G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.89
£12.60/kg

Aldi Price Match

per 80g serving
  • Energy107kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Blackberries
  • Rosedene Farms Blackberries
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Blackberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy134kJ / 32kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.1g4.1g
Sugars5.1g4.1g
Fibre3.1g2.5g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)12mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

11 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It's a 'Yes' from me!!

5 stars

Since I buy these berries every week, I'm finding that sometimes they need a few days to ripen (and sweeten), but that's OK. Very nice.

Chemical bitter taste

1 stars

I would not get these again. Very bitter, didn’t have any taste of blackberry and left a weird aftertaste in my mouth, which I’m really worried is chemicals, even though I washed them.

Great!

5 stars

Lasted well in the fridge after I'd forgotten about them, made an excellent crumble.

enjoyable yum yum

4 stars

enjoyable yum yum

Too bitter to eat

1 stars

Really bitter and 2 mouldy threw both tubs out,not edible.Will not buy again!

Big, juicy and bitter. They should be sweet.

2 stars

I love blackberries but these are very bitter. They should be sweet. I will probably try them again, just to be sure. You never know, could be a one off.

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely at the moment hope they remain this way. My partner now asks for them every week as they are so big and sweet

Very fresh and tasty,

5 stars

Very fresh and tasty,

good price

5 stars

good to snack on

quit bitter

2 stars

quit bitter

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here