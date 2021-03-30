Rosedene Farms Blackberries 150G

It's a 'Yes' from me!!
Since I buy these berries every week, I'm finding that sometimes they need a few days to ripen (and sweeten), but that's OK. Very nice.
Chemical bitter taste
I would not get these again. Very bitter, didn’t have any taste of blackberry and left a weird aftertaste in my mouth, which I’m really worried is chemicals, even though I washed them.
Great!
Lasted well in the fridge after I'd forgotten about them, made an excellent crumble.
enjoyable yum yum
Too bitter to eat
Really bitter and 2 mouldy threw both tubs out,not edible.Will not buy again!
Big, juicy and bitter. They should be sweet.
I love blackberries but these are very bitter. They should be sweet. I will probably try them again, just to be sure. You never know, could be a one off.
Lovely
Lovely at the moment hope they remain this way. My partner now asks for them every week as they are so big and sweet
Very fresh and tasty,
good price
good to snack on
quit bitter
