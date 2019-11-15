By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

3.5(7)Write a review
Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G
£ 1.09
£8.72/kg
per 80g serving
  • Energy231kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Blueberries
  • Rosedene Farms Blueberries
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Blueberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Chile, France, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Croatia, USA

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy289kJ / 68kcal231kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.5g11.6g
Sugars10.0g8.0g
Fibre2.4g1.9g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Glad I gave them a try.

4 stars

I read some mixed reviews about these blueberries but decided to give them a go, especially at the price. I was pleasantly surprised and would definitely buy them again.

great quality

5 stars

great quality

Not happy this time

3 stars

I wasn't happy with the last pack in my grocery order. Most of the blueberries were soft or didn't look nice and I had to throw them away.by the best before date on this occasion. They are not usually like this.

Good Quality

5 stars

Good Quality

bad quality half box rotten every delivery

1 stars

quality is very poor every box i had received half rotten. even it was said good till 5th of june on, had to throw more than half packet every time. terrible quality.

Bad

2 stars

Bad quality. Some of these were as small as currants, compared to the best raisins and didn't taste particularly good either. I grow blueberries myself and my crops are far better than this- I'm not surprised considering these came from Chile- how utterly ridiculous.

Fab product but unreliable.

3 stars

I absolutely love all rosedene products but they are too often out of stock,so I am often left disappointed. Tesco needs to find a more reliable merchant.

Usually bought next

Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg

Suntrail Red Grapes 400G

£ 0.85
£2.13/kg

New

Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here