Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

Glad I gave them a try.
I read some mixed reviews about these blueberries but decided to give them a go, especially at the price. I was pleasantly surprised and would definitely buy them again.
great quality
Not happy this time
I wasn't happy with the last pack in my grocery order. Most of the blueberries were soft or didn't look nice and I had to throw them away.by the best before date on this occasion. They are not usually like this.
Good Quality
bad quality half box rotten every delivery
quality is very poor every box i had received half rotten. even it was said good till 5th of june on, had to throw more than half packet every time. terrible quality.
Bad
Bad quality. Some of these were as small as currants, compared to the best raisins and didn't taste particularly good either. I grow blueberries myself and my crops are far better than this- I'm not surprised considering these came from Chile- how utterly ridiculous.
Fab product but unreliable.
I absolutely love all rosedene products but they are too often out of stock,so I am often left disappointed. Tesco needs to find a more reliable merchant.