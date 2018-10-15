By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Safe And Sound Extra Am & Pm 7 Day Pill Box

2(1)Write a review
Safe And Sound Extra Am & Pm 7 Day Pill Box
£ 3.75
£3.75/each

Product Description

  • A.M. & P.M. 7 Day Pill Box with Braille
  • The Safe & Sound A.M. & P.M. 7 Day Pill Box with Braille is an ideal way of keeping track of daily medication and vitamins.
  • The pill box is opened at the push of a button.
  • The pill box can be separated into two pieces to ensure that medication can be taken either at home or on the move.
  • Includes 2 patient cards

Information

Produce of

Made In: China

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • To open compartments, gently push the blue button.
  • Snapping the lid closed can damage the retaining lug.
  • Wash entire unit before first and subsequent uses as required, with warm soapy water. Rinse well and dry with a soft cloth.
  • Easy Opening Stages
  • 1 Closed
  • 2 Push Button
  • 3 Pop Open

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • Thoroughly inspect all parts before the first and subsequent uses to ensure that there are no defects, signs of wear or foreign particles.
  • Replace entire unit immediately if any parts become worn, or if any compartment fails to close securely.
  • Keep all pills and medicines away from children at all times.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Paul Murray Plc,
  • Chandlers Ford,
  • SO53 4YN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Paul Murray Plc,
  • Chandlers Ford,
  • SO53 4YN,
  • UK.
  • www.murrayshealthandbeauty.com

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Well made, BUT...

2 stars

Awkward set up as you cannot separate the days. I want to take one day’s medicating ouy at a time; my handbag/pocket isn’t big enough for seven! Product is good quality though.

