Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

Good value, lovely taste.
We love these raspberries, very tasty, hold their shape well too, we eat with a yoghurt or alone, very tasty @ a good price too.
Not fresh
I brought these raspberries on the 18th and they had a use by for the 20th however half were mouldy by the 19th and all were mouldy by the 20th. Not good at all!
Can't be beaten
always good value but more importantly, they have flavour which the Tesco ones lack .
Nice little raspberries. Not the most flavoursome,
Nice little raspberries. Not the most flavoursome, but you can't expect that at this price. Nice enough and half the price of the other raspberries (which had equal taste). Only the tesco Finest raspberries had a huge amount of taste, but these are over double the cost of this cheaper variety
Not nice at all
Do not buy
Extremely bitter and dry
Hi not sure what has happened here but I ordered strawberries, not raspberries. Not sure where this has been changed along the way. But strawberries are in my favorites which makes it hard to believe I clicked this. Thanks Alan
Great
What excellent value for money taste was superb I used mine in a Eton mess I’ve had this particular brand many times they are moorish