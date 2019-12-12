By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

3(8)Write a review
Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G
£ 1.40
£11.20/kg
Per 80g serving
  • Energy106kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberries
  • Rosedene Farms Raspberries
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Kenya, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Peru, Netherlands, South Africa

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy133kJ / 32kcal106kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g3.7g
Sugars4.6g3.7g
Fibre2.5g2.0g
Protein1.4g1.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Good value, lovely taste.

5 stars

We love these raspberries, very tasty, hold their shape well too, we eat with a yoghurt or alone, very tasty @ a good price too.

Not fresh

1 stars

I brought these raspberries on the 18th and they had a use by for the 20th however half were mouldy by the 19th and all were mouldy by the 20th. Not good at all!

Can't be beaten

5 stars

always good value but more importantly, they have flavour which the Tesco ones lack .

Nice little raspberries. Not the most flavoursome,

4 stars

Nice little raspberries. Not the most flavoursome, but you can't expect that at this price. Nice enough and half the price of the other raspberries (which had equal taste). Only the tesco Finest raspberries had a huge amount of taste, but these are over double the cost of this cheaper variety

Not nice at all

1 stars

Not nice at all

Do not buy

1 stars

Extremely bitter and dry

Hi not sure what has happened here but I ordered s

2 stars

Hi not sure what has happened here but I ordered strawberries, not raspberries. Not sure where this has been changed along the way. But strawberries are in my favorites which makes it hard to believe I clicked this. Thanks Alan

Great

5 stars

What excellent value for money taste was superb I used mine in a Eton mess I’ve had this particular brand many times they are moorish

