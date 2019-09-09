By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniels & No Sugar Cola 330Ml

Jack Daniels & No Sugar Cola 330Ml
£ 2.00
£6.07/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey
  • A perfect mix of whisky & no sugar cola
  • Quality & craftsmanship since 1866
  • Pack size: 330ml
  • No sugar

Information

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before. See Base of Can

Name and address

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.



  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.
  • www.jackdaniels.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

