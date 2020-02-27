Really good and worth to buy.
Really good and worth to buy.
Great iron but HAL like AI makes it disobedient!
Great iron but loses one star due to disobedience. My partner told me to be sure to unplug the iron before I left for work and of course I made sure it was unplugged prior to leaving the house. Upon returning my partner found the iron plugged in. It had only gone and plugged itself in whilst we were both out of the house. This morning I have given the iron a stern talking to and finger wagging (the iron remained silent and didn't give me any lip during this so that is something) so I am hopeful that it will behave itself today. These companies are taking artificial intelligence too far when it enables products to be naughty like this.
Good replacement
Bought this to replace previous Russell Hobbs iron - slight changes to product but still great! Positives - baseplate smoother and more pointed at front end for getting into little areas. Negatives - Steam on/off symbol difficult to see being same colour as knob.
Light and easy
Excellent value for money, does the job as well as a more expensive one. Light and very easy to use. A breath of fresh air.
Brilliant price
I got this a few weeks ago find it so good for the price
Good compact iron
It's a smallish iron, with the same features that our older large one had, but is much easier to move around. Also the front is nicely pointed, making awkward clothes a little easier to manage.
Great product
I brought this , working nice without any issues ..
Good price
Light weight however there isn’t much steam unless you keep pressing the button which is tiresome.
Value for money
Bought thus iron two weeks ago, so far so good. Lovely and lightweight, smooth and easy to use
Super value iron
A replacement iron like for like, as very satisfied with product