Russell Hobbs 23062 Supreme Steam Iron

4.5(131)Write a review
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 23062 Supreme steam iron in purple
  • 2400W power, 300ml water tank and 2m cord length
  • Non-stick soleplate with 100g steam shot and 35g/min of steam
  • - 35g continuous steam & 100g shot of steam
  • - Non-stick soleplate
  • - Self-cleaning function to protect the iron from scale damage
  • If you are looking to reduce the time spent on your ironing whilst making it as easy as possible, then the Russell Hobbs 23062 Supreme Steam Iron is the ideal option for you. The non- stick soleplate ensures effective heat distribution and a smooth glide. This combined with 35g/min continuous steam and 90g/min shot of steam and a self-cleaning function means you have everything you need for quick, effortless results.
  • Designed with you in mind, the soft touch handle and dial makes for comfortable ironing and the large 300ml transparent water tank means you don't have to refill as often. The powerful vertical steam function means you can take conventional ironing to the next step and steam hanging garments such as bed linen or curtains. The anti-drip function means that you won't be left with stubborn water marks on newly washed garments.

Information

131 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good and worth to buy.

5 stars

Really good and worth to buy.

Great iron but HAL like AI makes it disobedient!

4 stars

Great iron but loses one star due to disobedience. My partner told me to be sure to unplug the iron before I left for work and of course I made sure it was unplugged prior to leaving the house. Upon returning my partner found the iron plugged in. It had only gone and plugged itself in whilst we were both out of the house. This morning I have given the iron a stern talking to and finger wagging (the iron remained silent and didn't give me any lip during this so that is something) so I am hopeful that it will behave itself today. These companies are taking artificial intelligence too far when it enables products to be naughty like this.

Good replacement

4 stars

Bought this to replace previous Russell Hobbs iron - slight changes to product but still great! Positives - baseplate smoother and more pointed at front end for getting into little areas. Negatives - Steam on/off symbol difficult to see being same colour as knob.

Light and easy

5 stars

Excellent value for money, does the job as well as a more expensive one. Light and very easy to use. A breath of fresh air.

Brilliant price

5 stars

I got this a few weeks ago find it so good for the price

Good compact iron

5 stars

It's a smallish iron, with the same features that our older large one had, but is much easier to move around. Also the front is nicely pointed, making awkward clothes a little easier to manage.

Great product

4 stars

I brought this , working nice without any issues ..

Good price

3 stars

Light weight however there isn’t much steam unless you keep pressing the button which is tiresome.

Value for money

4 stars

Bought thus iron two weeks ago, so far so good. Lovely and lightweight, smooth and easy to use

Super value iron

5 stars

A replacement iron like for like, as very satisfied with product

1-10 of 131 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

