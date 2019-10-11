Rosedene Farms Strawberries 227G

Good quality, tasty.
great summer fruit
yes they kept longer than i expected as usually when i have bought any strawberries they havr gone off next day these were still nice 3days later good for smoothies great with ice cream now it is warm weather
Yuck!
No flavour what so ever.Finest are far superior.
Can't fault.
Can't fault. Excellent value.
Small hard strawberries - never buy these
Well worth the money xx💖
Great fir the price xx💖
May be OK if you eat them immediately.
I don't like Rosedene fruit products. Have tried them several times. Invariably I end up throwing half away the next day because they are soft and furry.
Very tasty British grown strawberries.
Arrived with Same Days Expiration Date!
Ordered these for a 8pm delivery data and they arrived with todays date. Never ordering from Tesco again!
Hard/Crispy Strawberries
These Strawberries were very hard/crispy, wrong time of the year for the if you ask me, I would not recommend them to be honest.