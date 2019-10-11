By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rosedene Farms Strawberries 227G

2.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Rosedene Farms Strawberries 227G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries
  • Rosedene Farms Strawberries
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Egypt, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

227g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Good quality, tasty.

5 stars

Good quality, tasty.

great summer fruit

4 stars

yes they kept longer than i expected as usually when i have bought any strawberries they havr gone off next day these were still nice 3days later good for smoothies great with ice cream now it is warm weather

Yuck!

1 stars

No flavour what so ever.Finest are far superior.

Can't fault.

5 stars

Can't fault. Excellent value.

Small hard strawberries - never buy these

1 stars

Small hard strawberries - never buy these

Well worth the money xx💖

5 stars

Great fir the price xx💖

May be OK if you eat them immediately.

2 stars

I don't like Rosedene fruit products. Have tried them several times. Invariably I end up throwing half away the next day because they are soft and furry.

Very tasty British grown strawberries.

5 stars

Very tasty British grown strawberries.

Arrived with Same Days Expiration Date!

1 stars

Ordered these for a 8pm delivery data and they arrived with todays date. Never ordering from Tesco again!

Hard/Crispy Strawberries

1 stars

These Strawberries were very hard/crispy, wrong time of the year for the if you ask me, I would not recommend them to be honest.

