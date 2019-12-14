Suntrail Farms Orange Minimum 5 Pack

I got a pack of good quality oranges
No complaints whatsoever - in fact brilliant for the price. I washed then quartered mine rather than attempting to peel them. They were sweet and juicy and I am just about to order more.
Get a new supplier
I eat a lot of oranges and I am now very tired of complaining about the tough, chewy and sour oranges. The fruit used to be so lovely, but not for the last 3-4 months. Hate throwing food out. I buy 25 a month and all are thrown away.
Very disappointed
Most of the oranges had gone stale and mouldy after 2 days
difficult to peel and seperate the fruit. but tastes ok after the messy bit. i guess for the price they are ok. might consider an upgrade though...
Don't try to peel using your fingernails
very thick peel and hard to peel. The actual orange was sweet enough but the problem was in reaching it and there is a thick, white pith all around it.