Suntrail Farms Orange Minimum 5 Pack

2.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Suntrail Farms Orange Minimum 5 Pack
£ 0.85
£0.17/each
of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Oranges.
  • Suntrail Farms Orange Pack
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Orange

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Chile, Cyprus (South), Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland, Turkey, Uruguay

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 fruit

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy174kJ / 41kcal174kJ / 41kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.2g8.2g
Sugars8.2g8.2g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein0.8g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

I got a pack of good quality oranges

5 stars

No complaints whatsoever - in fact brilliant for the price. I washed then quartered mine rather than attempting to peel them. They were sweet and juicy and I am just about to order more.

Get a new supplier

1 stars

I eat a lot of oranges and I am now very tired of complaining about the tough, chewy and sour oranges. The fruit used to be so lovely, but not for the last 3-4 months. Hate throwing food out. I buy 25 a month and all are thrown away.

Very disappointed

2 stars

Most of the oranges had gone stale and mouldy after 2 days

difficult to peel and seperate the fruit. but tast

3 stars

difficult to peel and seperate the fruit. but tastes ok after the messy bit. i guess for the price they are ok. might consider an upgrade though...

Don't try to peel using your fingernails

2 stars

very thick peel and hard to peel. The actual orange was sweet enough but the problem was in reaching it and there is a thick, white pith all around it.

