Lucozade Energy Zero Pink Lemonade 6X380ml

Lucozade Energy Zero Pink Lemonade 6X380ml
£ 4.00
£0.18/100ml
each 380ml bottle gives you
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling low calorie lemon and red berry flavour drink with sweeteners.
  • Find Your Flow with Lucozade Zero. Unmistakably awesome taste, now without the calories.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Zero calories
  • Pack size: 2280ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (1.5%) (Lemon, Cranberry & Raspberry), Comminuted Lemon (0.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosins)

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Write to us at Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA, UK.
  • Give us a call UK: 0800 085 5229, ROI: 1800 989 488
  • Or visit us at our website: www.LucozadeEnergy.com.

Net Contents

6 x 380ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper in a 380ml bottle
Energy, kJ/kcal9/2.034/8
Fat, g00
of which saturates, g00
Carbohydrate, g0.10.4
of which sugars, g0.10.4
Protein, g<0.10.2
Salt, g0.040.15
Contains a source of Phenylalanine.--

