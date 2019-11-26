By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Lemons Minimum 4 Pack

£ 0.64
£0.16/each
Per 100g
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon.
  • Suntrail Farms Lemons pack
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Lemon

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina,Chile,Cyprus (South),Egypt,Israel,Italy,Morocco,South Africa,Spain,Turkey,Uruguay

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Count - min 4

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy83kJ / 20kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.2g3.2g
Sugars3.2g3.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g

16 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

One was bad right through, one was bad at the end.

2 stars

One was bad right through, one was bad at the end.

They don't even deserve 1 star really, all 4 lemon

1 stars

They don't even deserve 1 star really, all 4 lemons went mouldy the day after they were delivered. Each lemon was very small, don't know what they tasted as they didn't last long enough to try.

Disappointed

1 stars

Three lemons badly bruised and brown, not what I expected for home delivery.

Tiny and full of pips, waste of money.

1 stars

Tiny and full of pips, waste of money.

Terrible

1 stars

Tiny and covered in mould

Soft lemons

1 stars

Dissapointed with the lemons as they were NOT a bright colour and some were soft. Only accepted them because there were more than 4 in the delivery and I thought I could use the best of them!

Add little salt and lemon ,mix with salad, great taste

5 stars

Add little salt and lemon ,mix with salad, great taste

Very disappointing

1 stars

Only got 4 very small lemons in the pack. Ordered 14 bags for a school project and no bag had 5. Change the picture please!

They was bad when i got them i just put them in the bin.

1 stars

They was bad when i got them i just put them in the bin.

Not for occasional lemon users.

2 stars

Theese do not last long at all and dry up quite fast. so not something id buy again unless i knew i was going to be using a lot of lemon in one go.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

