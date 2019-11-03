By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Suntrail Farms Soft Citrus Pack 600G

image 1 of Suntrail Farms Soft Citrus Pack 600G
£ 0.89
£1.49/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 192kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Satsumas, Clementines, Mandarin.
  • Suntrail Farms Soft Citrus pack
  • TBC
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Satsuma, Clementine, Mandarin

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy192kJ / 45kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0.2g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g0g
Sugars9.6g0g
Fibre1.2g0g
Protein0.7g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Not good.

3 stars

These clementines/satsumas can be quite sharp also they go mouldy very quickly so stopped buying them.

Well worth buying

4 stars

I usually buy Tesco easy peelers, but as I always look for a bargain I thought I'd try these, and was pleasantly surprised. You get a mixture of fruit, and whilst they may not be quite as good as the easy peelers they are still worth adding to your basket as they are always sweet, I get them most weeks now and my fruit intake has gone up since buying these and the easy peelers. Good value for money.

Very sharp and acidic if you like that sort of fru

2 stars

Very sharp and acidic if you like that sort of fruit.

Very poor quality

1 stars

First time delivered - rotting. 2nd time delivered - just edible. 3rd time delivered - not ready to eat. Will not order again. You get what you pay for I guess.

Bad quality, at least when ordered online

1 stars

I usually buy these for my daughter’s packed lunch as they’re small and easy to peel but lately for the past few months getting them in my home delivery they have been bad quality; with funny green spots on them and other types of discoloration. My daughter has been complaining that they are furry inside. I won’t order these in future.

Do not waste your money....

1 stars

Bought a pack of 5 Suntrail Farm oranges today - 1/10/18. Three of the oranges were rotten and had to be thrown away. There was no 'best before' date on the pack. Definitely would NOT recommend.

Less is not more

2 stars

These were nothing like the picture... 4 large minneolas not 10 smaller satsumas. Difficult to serve to 6 people! Disappointing.

