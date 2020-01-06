Lucozade Energy Zero Pink Lemonade 500Ml
- Energy23kJ 5kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
- Sparkling low calorie lemon and red berry flavour drink with sweeteners.
- Find Your Flow with Lucozade Zero. Unmistakably awesome taste, now without the calories.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- Zero calories
- Pack size: 500ML
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (1.5%) (Lemon, Cranberry, Raspberry), Comminuted Lemon (0.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosins)
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
- Write to us at Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA, UK.
- Give us a call UK: 0800 085 5229, ROI: 1800 989 488
- Or visit us at our website: www.LucozadeEnergy.com.
500ml
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml Serving
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|9/2.0
|23/5
|Fat, g
|0
|0
|of which saturates, g
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.1
|0.3
|of which sugars, g
|0.1
|0.3
|Protein, g
|<0.1
|0.1
|Salt, g
|0.04
|0.1
