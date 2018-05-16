We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Chocolate Barsx9 235G

image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Chocolate Barsx9 235G
£2.25
£0.96/100g

Be Treatwise. Each 26.1 g contains

Energy
511
kJ
122
kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5
g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6
g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
17
g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19
g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A golden honeycombed centre surrounded by delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Launched way back in 1929, Crunchie is a Cadbury classic. Get that Friday Feeling!
  • Each pack contains 9 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Do not refrigerate.

Number of uses

9 x 26.1 g bars

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x 26.1g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 26.1 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 1958 kJ511 kJ8400 kJ /
-466 kcal122 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 17 g4.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 10 g2.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 73 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars 65 g17 g90 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.3 g-
Protein 3.1 g0.8 g50 g
Salt 0.71 g0.19 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
