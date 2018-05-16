New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchie Chocolate Barsx9 235G
Be Treatwise. Each 26.1 g contains
- Energy
- 511
-
- kJ
-
- 122
-
- kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.5
-
- g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6
-
- g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17
-
- g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19
-
- g
- 3%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1958 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with golden honeycombed centre (37 %).
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- A golden honeycombed centre surrounded by delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
- Launched way back in 1929, Crunchie is a Cadbury classic. Get that Friday Feeling!
- Each pack contains 9 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Do not refrigerate.
Number of uses
9 x 26.1 g bars
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
9 x 26.1g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 26.1 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1958 kJ
|511 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|466 kcal
|122 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.5 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|10 g
|2.6 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|19 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|65 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|3.1 g
|0.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.71 g
|0.19 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.