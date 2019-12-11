By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Flake Chocolate Bars X9 180G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Flake Chocolate Bars X9 180G
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 20 g contains
  • Energy436 kJ 104 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.3 g
    16%
  • Sugars12 g
    13%
  • Salt0.05 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179 kJ

Product Description

  • The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • This decadent Cadbury Flake bar is made from the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate, for a delicate melt-in-the-mouth texture.
  • Each pack contains 9 bars, ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

9 x 20 g bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

9 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2179 kJ436 kJ8400 kJ /
-521 kcal104 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 27 g5.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 16 g3.3 g20 g
Carbohydrate 60 g12 g260 g
of which Sugars 59 g12 g90 g
Fibre 2.4 g0.5 g-
Protein 7.4 g1.5 g50 g
Salt 0.26 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

