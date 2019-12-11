By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Twirl Chocolate Bars X11 236.5G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Twirl Chocolate Bars X11 236.5G
£ 2.00
£0.85/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 21.5 g contains
  • Energy481 kJ 115 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.5 g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9 g
    20%
  • Sugars12.0 g
    13%
  • Salt0.05 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2237 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate finger

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Twirly milk chocolate fingers covered in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Each pack contains 11 tasty single bars - ideal for an afternoon treat and for that sweet chocolate escape at work, home or on the go
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 236.5g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

11 x 21.5 g bars per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

11 x 21.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (21.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2237 kJ481 kJ8400 kJ /
-535 kcal115 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30.0 g6.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 18.0 g3.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57.0 g12.0 g260 g
of which Sugars 56.0 g12.0 g90 g
Fibre 2.5 g0.5 g-
Protein 7.3 g1.6 g50 g
Salt 0.22 g0.05 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

delicious!

4 stars

delicious!

