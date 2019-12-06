By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nightingale Farms Celery Each

£ 0.49
£0.49/each
Per 100g
  • Energy40kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Celery.
  • Freshest quality

Information

Ingredients

Celery

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

N/A Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

each

Nutrition

Nice celery. 4 stars from me - I don't understand the 1 star reviews....... I've never had an issue when I've bought some every week.

Fresh Crisp always good quality and price brilliant

The celery waas rotten on the inside and had to be thrown away. Also the courgettes I bought at the same time. Maybe you had a problem in your storage area but I won't buy these things again from you unless I am desperate

Nasty tasting, not good quality at all. Tescos please stop doing this. I now shop else where for my fresh fruit and veg.

it was all covered in plastic

Celery should be blanched white when growing. The celery you send is far too green and bitter and quite inedible. I would change my supplier if I were you. I thought you might have got the message when I keep sending it back.

Tasted like celery, used for eating cheese spread

i love buying Tesco celery you always get a nice green celery which I love

Forget about the silly name (Pretend Farm) this celery is invariably fresh,crisp and good value - keeps well too.

Horrible stuff. Stringy and stayed between my teeth. Ugh.

