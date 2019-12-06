Nightingale Farms Celery Each

Nice celery. 4 stars from me - I don't understand
Nice celery. 4 stars from me - I don't understand the 1 star reviews....... I've never had an issue when I've bought some every week.
Fresh Crisp always good quality and price brilliant
The celery waas rotten on the inside and had to be thrown away. Also the courgettes I bought at the same time. Maybe you had a problem in your storage area but I won't buy these things again from you unless I am desperate
Tastes terrible
Nasty tasting, not good quality at all. Tescos please stop doing this. I now shop else where for my fresh fruit and veg.
it was all covered in plastic
Change your supplier or I will.
Celery should be blanched white when growing. The celery you send is far too green and bitter and quite inedible. I would change my supplier if I were you. I thought you might have got the message when I keep sending it back.
Tasted like celery, used for eating cheese spread
i love buying Tesco celery you always get a nice green celery which I love
Good value celery
Forget about the silly name (Pretend Farm) this celery is invariably fresh,crisp and good value - keeps well too.
Horrible stuff. Stringy and stayed between my teeth. Ugh.