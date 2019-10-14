Nightingale Farms Baby Plum Tomatoes 250G

Great service value and top products
Fantastic product.and value for money
Would not buy
These were the worst plum tomatoes I have ever had. Rotten on delivery and before use by date. I could only use half of them when I needed them all for my dish. Will not buy again.
funny acidic taste
They were like eating battery acid gross I had bought 3 bags 2 and half bags chucked out unhappy with this
No longer sure how fresh this product is, as you h
No longer sure how fresh this product is, as you have removed the 'best before' date. This reduces customer choice.
Too soft and squishy to eat in a nice fresh salad
These tomatoes were soft and only good enough for frying. I couldn't see a use by date on the bag. I don't know if there ever was one and it had worn off. I won't be buying again. Very disappointed with the quality. Not up to the usual Tesco high standard.
Short sell by date, tomatoes poor quality
Best Before dates on tomatoes.
Always reasonably fresh & tasty, but the lack of best before date is not convincing, sometimes the bags/trays are different, i.e. one bag "crisp" and another "soft", ( I usually have 3 or 4 bags at a time), and the codes on bags/trays are different.