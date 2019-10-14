By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nightingale Farms Baby Plum Tomatoes 250G

2.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Nightingale Farms Baby Plum Tomatoes 250G
£ 0.72
£2.88/kg
100g as sold
of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Baby plum tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Canary Islands, Egypt, France, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy98kJ / 23kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Mono-unsaturates0.1g0.1g
Polyunsaturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.6g3.6g
Sugars3.6g3.6g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C15.0mg (19%NRV)15.0mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great service value and top products

5 stars

Fantastic product.and value for money

Would not buy

1 stars

These were the worst plum tomatoes I have ever had. Rotten on delivery and before use by date. I could only use half of them when I needed them all for my dish. Will not buy again.

funny acidic taste

1 stars

They were like eating battery acid gross I had bought 3 bags 2 and half bags chucked out unhappy with this

No longer sure how fresh this product is, as you h

3 stars

No longer sure how fresh this product is, as you have removed the 'best before' date. This reduces customer choice.

Too soft and squishy to eat in a nice fresh salad

2 stars

These tomatoes were soft and only good enough for frying. I couldn't see a use by date on the bag. I don't know if there ever was one and it had worn off. I won't be buying again. Very disappointed with the quality. Not up to the usual Tesco high standard.

Short sell by date, tomatoes poor quality

1 stars

Short sell by date, tomatoes poor quality

Best Before dates on tomatoes.

4 stars

Always reasonably fresh & tasty, but the lack of best before date is not convincing, sometimes the bags/trays are different, i.e. one bag "crisp" and another "soft", ( I usually have 3 or 4 bags at a time), and the codes on bags/trays are different.

