Nightingale Farms Cherry Tomatoes 250G

image 1 of Nightingale Farms Cherry Tomatoes 250G
£ 0.54
£2.16/kg
100g as sold
  • Energy108kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Cherry tomatoes.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Belgium, Egypt, France, Israel, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Senegal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy108kJ / 26kcal108kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.6g3.6g
Sugars3.6g3.6g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Dank

5 stars

Very sweet and nice.

Awful dates on items

2 stars

Awful dates on items

Low quality

1 stars

No flavour, a waste of money. Used for salad and on Skewers for kebabs

Disappointed with quality

2 stars

Disappointed with home delivery purchase. Some were already going over and were unusable, could not find BB date, but half pack were no good by day after delivery. Also the name implies British produce, they were from Morocco.

Disappointing

1 stars

These arrived wet and already beginning to grow mould. Cheap but not at all cheerful. It is a very small bag.

Tomatoes in soft packs

2 stars

Tomatoes in soft packs get damaged in transit to customer not a good idea. The fruit is not as sweet or tasty as the cheery tomatoes I normally have.

