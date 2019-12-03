By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Farms Garlic 4 Pack

2(6)Write a review
image 1 of Redmere Farms Garlic 4 Pack
£ 0.62
£0.62/each
  • Energy23kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Information

Ingredients

Garlic

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of China, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 bulbs

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsRI*
Energy466kJ / 110kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat0.6g70g
Saturates0.1g20g
Carbohydrate16.3g260g
Sugars1.6g90g
Fibre4.1g
Protein7.9g50g
Salt<0.01g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreadful stuff

1 stars

Even newly purchased cloves have frequently been dried up/brownish inside and were not grown to a mature size. This is very poor produce - hardly surprising if it's coming from China :(

I really like purple garlic but it comes smaller a

2 stars

I really like purple garlic but it comes smaller and smaller. As for the quality and taste, perfect

Too small to cut.

2 stars

For a Male with large hands like myself, the garlic bulb segments are far too small, resulting in fiddly preparation/cutting.

Produce of China, Spain?

2 stars

Please review the description since I am not sure about if to buy the garlic or not...since when China is in Spain?? I would buy if the garlic have been produce in Spain but not if have been produce in China

avoid

2 stars

many cloves already brown when received

2 of 3 bulbs were soft and old. Not usable.

2 stars

2 of the 3 bulbs were soft and had to be thrown away. Didn't notice until putting away after delivery.

