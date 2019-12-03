Redmere Farms Garlic 4 Pack

Dreadful stuff
Even newly purchased cloves have frequently been dried up/brownish inside and were not grown to a mature size. This is very poor produce - hardly surprising if it's coming from China :(
I really like purple garlic but it comes smaller a
I really like purple garlic but it comes smaller and smaller. As for the quality and taste, perfect
Too small to cut.
For a Male with large hands like myself, the garlic bulb segments are far too small, resulting in fiddly preparation/cutting.
Produce of China, Spain?
Please review the description since I am not sure about if to buy the garlic or not...since when China is in Spain?? I would buy if the garlic have been produce in Spain but not if have been produce in China
avoid
many cloves already brown when received
2 of 3 bulbs were soft and old. Not usable.
2 of the 3 bulbs were soft and had to be thrown away. Didn't notice until putting away after delivery.