Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Chocolate made in the United Kingdom. Spoon, bowl & beaker made in China.
- This product conforms to EN 14372 and EN 14350.
- Child-friendly melamine set
- Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
- Chocolate lovingly made in Norfolk, GB
- Shea oil poses no allergenic risk
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat In Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use: Do not use in microwave, oven or dishwasher. Do not boil this product. Wash all parts before and after use with soapy water. Do not use harsh abrasive cleaners. Before each use, inspect the product. Cease use at first sight of damage or weakness. Recommended age range 24 months +.
Number of uses
45g = 2 x 22.5g 1/2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- For your child's safety and health.
- Warning! Adult supervision required. For use with non carbonated liquid only. Always check food/drink temperature before feeding.
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- UK.
Return to
- To Get in Touch:
- Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
- Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
- Or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
- www.pawpatrol.com
- www.nickelodeaon.tv
Lower age limit
24 Months
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 22.5 g
|Energy
|2198kJ
|492kJ
|-
|526kcal
|118kcal
|Fat
|29g
|6.4g
|- of which saturates
|17g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|14g
|- of which sugars
|60g
|13g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.06g
Safety information
