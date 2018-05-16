By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Chocolate made in the United Kingdom. Spoon, bowl & beaker made in China.
  • This product conforms to EN 14372 and EN 14350.
  • Child-friendly melamine set
  • Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
  • Chocolate lovingly made in Norfolk, GB
  • Shea oil poses no allergenic risk
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat In Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use: Do not use in microwave, oven or dishwasher. Do not boil this product. Wash all parts before and after use with soapy water. Do not use harsh abrasive cleaners. Before each use, inspect the product. Cease use at first sight of damage or weakness. Recommended age range 24 months +.

Number of uses

45g = 2 x 22.5g 1/2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health.
  • Warning! Adult supervision required. For use with non carbonated liquid only. Always check food/drink temperature before feeding.

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • To Get in Touch:
  • Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
  • Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
  • Or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.
  • www.pawpatrol.com
  • www.nickelodeaon.tv

Lower age limit

24 Months

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 22.5 g
Energy2198kJ492kJ
-526kcal118kcal
Fat29g6.4g
- of which saturates17g3.8g
Carbohydrate61g14g
- of which sugars60g13g
Protein5.5g1.2g
Salt0.28g0.06g

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety and health. Warning! Adult supervision required. For use with non carbonated liquid only. Always check food/drink temperature before feeding.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Peppa Pig Easter Egg & Meal Time Set 45G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G

£ 5.00
£5.00/100g

Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 212G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 8.00
£3.78/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.54/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here