By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nandos Squeezy Perinaise 265G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nandos Squeezy Perinaise 265G
£ 1.85
£0.70/100g

Product Description

  • Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayonnaise
  • Nando's famous Peri-Peri subtly blended with creamy mayonnaise
  • The creaminess of a mayonnaise. The spiciness of Peri-Peri. Tingly taste perfection. Use it as a slightly spicy dip for chips and crisps, or to give a creamy bite to sandwiches and salads. Out of things to have it on? Just have it on a spoon.
  • Nando's - Born in Southern Africa.
  • Loved everywhere.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients
  • Chilli rating - mild
  • Gluten free
  • Made with free range eggs
  • No artificial colourants or flavourings
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Sugar, Vinegar (Distilled Vinegar, Cider Vinegar), Corn Starch, Egg and Egg Yolks, Salt, Medium Peri-Peri Sauce (Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Lemon, Sunflower Seed Oil, Spices, Green Chilli, Garlic, Stabilisers [Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract]), Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Mustard, White and Black Pepper), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 17; Serving size 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk
  • nandos.com/sauces

Net Contents

265g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper serving
Energy 1277 kJ/309 kcal192 kJ/46 kcal
Total Fat 28.0 g4.2 g
of which saturates 2.0 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate 13.0 g2.0 g
of which sugars 9.8 g1.5 g
Protein 0.3 g0.05 g
Salt 2.8 g0.42 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Nando's Hot Perinaise 265G

£ 1.85
£0.70/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here