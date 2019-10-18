By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Farms Mushrooms 380G

Redmere Farms Mushrooms 380G
£ 0.81
£2.14/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Redmere Farms Mushrooms 380G
  • Please note that mushrooms in this product can be brown or white depending on availability. Versatile and tasty fresh or cooked. Use raw in salads, sautéed, breaded, or as an ingredient to enrich sauces, soups or entrées.
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel. No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldper 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Love them!

5 stars

Perfect! And British! I've bought them for several months now, and all have been British, which I look for. Keep well too.

Vile

1 stars

white mushrooms which had turned brown and slimy - stank something awful when I opened them. Fit only for the bin

Lovely mushrooms

5 stars

I love these mushrooms. Luck of the draw whether you get white or brown (I defy anyone in a blind taste test to tell the difference anyway!) also of varying sizes. Mushrooms like they used to be before they started separating out the little closed ones they now call button mushrooms, and the large open ones both of which they sell at premium prices.

they are just white ones

4 stars

Fine but they are just white ones not the nice brown ones shown in the first photo

not impressed with the quality and flavour of thes

2 stars

not impressed with the quality and flavour of these mushrooms .... very dirty and bland taste

Union Jack ... British ... Wrong!!

1 stars

It has a union jack on it, but says it's produced in several countries, how can this be right?!?

💕 Love these, good quality, great price & multipl

5 stars

💕 Love these, good quality, great price & multiple uses! Great for frying for breakfast! 💝

brilliant mushrooms for the price

5 stars

brilliant mushrooms for the price

A lot of earth on mushrooms and very open

2 stars

A lot of earth on mushrooms and very open

A single portion for single person cooking ! A sur

5 stars

A single portion for single person cooking ! A surprise of which type will be delivered !

