Redmere Farms Mushrooms 380G

Love them!
Perfect! And British! I've bought them for several months now, and all have been British, which I look for. Keep well too.
Vile
white mushrooms which had turned brown and slimy - stank something awful when I opened them. Fit only for the bin
Lovely mushrooms
I love these mushrooms. Luck of the draw whether you get white or brown (I defy anyone in a blind taste test to tell the difference anyway!) also of varying sizes. Mushrooms like they used to be before they started separating out the little closed ones they now call button mushrooms, and the large open ones both of which they sell at premium prices.
they are just white ones
Fine but they are just white ones not the nice brown ones shown in the first photo
not impressed with the quality and flavour of these mushrooms .... very dirty and bland taste
Union Jack ... British ... Wrong!!
It has a union jack on it, but says it's produced in several countries, how can this be right?!?
💕 Love these, good quality, great price & multiple uses! Great for frying for breakfast! 💝
brilliant mushrooms for the price
A lot of earth on mushrooms and very open
A single portion for single person cooking ! A sur
A single portion for single person cooking ! A surprise of which type will be delivered !