Homepride American Texan Bbq 200G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ
Product Description
- American-style Texan BBQ cooking sauce.
- *Based on UK Government salt targets 2017 (per 100g as sold)
- Homepride's new all American cooking sauce range is inspired by the classic flavours of the USA!
- Quick n' easy
- Low fat
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (64%), Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Light Soy Sauce (Salt, Soya Bean Extract, Wheat Flour, Sugar), Dark Muscovado Sugar, Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Worcester Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Pimento, Ground Paprika, Ground Clove), Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Smoke Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Product of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Awesome Chicken is as easy as 1, 2, 3...
- 1 Simply bake 4 medium-sized chicken breasts uncovered in a small ovenproof dish for 25 mins (preheated at 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas Mark 7).
- 2 Remove chicken from the oven, open your Texan BBQ pouch and squeeze out sauce, covering the chicken.
- 3 Pop back in the oven for 10 mins to finish. Awesome!
- Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
- Fred's Tips
- Why not try some different chicken pieces? Fred's sticky sauces also work great on drumsticks, thighs and wings!
- If chicken 'ain't your thang' don't worry. Simply squeeze over ribs, pork chops or even good old British sausages!
- Serve with rice, jackets, wedges, corn on the cob, coleslaw, or steamed veg.
- Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.
Number of uses
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods Group Ltd,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- If you have any problems please keep the pack and contact our Consumer Relations Department. Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) (ROI 1850 202929) quoting codes printed on the pack (calls may be recorded).
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 pouch (50g) portion as sold
|Energy
|549kJ
|276kJ
|130kcal
|65kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|28.1g
|14.0g
|of which sugars
|22.1g
|11.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Salt
|1.29g
|0.65g
|-
|-
